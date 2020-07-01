Amenities

Beautiful Condo! Located in Riva Ridge! Minutes from 6th Ave, Parks, and Shopping on Simms! AC! Balcony! - Setting up tours for our latest Condo! Text for fast response!



Located at 499 Wright St #302 Denver, CO in the Riva Ridge community. Our latest 2 bed, 2 bath top floor condo is coming available first week of August and you can reserve it now! Close proximity to Union Ridge and Wright Park. Restaurants and shops just minutes away.



This condo is easy access to any part of the greater denver area. Beat the traffic headed to the mountains, or zip quickly into Denver...you will love living here!



Features Include:



-3rd Floor Views

-Spacious Kitchen with Extra Storage and Breakfast bar

-Large open living space

-Covered Balcony

-Central heat and AC

-Tennis Court, Clubhouse and Pool

-Close to Red Rocks Community College and CMS

-Minutes to Union Ridge and Wright Parks



Rent $1275

Deposit is $1275 with approved app



Professionally Managed by Atlas Real Estate Group, LLC

Call or text Agape @ 269-240-5604 for your personal showing

Agape.mpamira@realatlas.com



Applications are $45 per adult and are processed for quick move ins

Thanks for your interest! Setting up tours now!



