All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 499 Wright St #302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
499 Wright St #302
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

499 Wright St #302

499 Wright Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Union Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

499 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
clubhouse
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Condo! Located in Riva Ridge! Minutes from 6th Ave, Parks, and Shopping on Simms! AC! Balcony! - Setting up tours for our latest Condo! Text for fast response!

Located at 499 Wright St #302 Denver, CO in the Riva Ridge community. Our latest 2 bed, 2 bath top floor condo is coming available first week of August and you can reserve it now! Close proximity to Union Ridge and Wright Park. Restaurants and shops just minutes away.

This condo is easy access to any part of the greater denver area. Beat the traffic headed to the mountains, or zip quickly into Denver...you will love living here!

Features Include:

-3rd Floor Views
-Spacious Kitchen with Extra Storage and Breakfast bar
-Large open living space
-Covered Balcony
-Central heat and AC
-Tennis Court, Clubhouse and Pool
-Close to Red Rocks Community College and CMS
-Minutes to Union Ridge and Wright Parks

Rent $1275
Deposit is $1275 with approved app

Professionally Managed by Atlas Real Estate Group, LLC
Call or text Agape @ 269-240-5604 for your personal showing
Agape.mpamira@realatlas.com

Applications are $45 per adult and are processed for quick move ins
Thanks for your interest! Setting up tours now!

(RLNE4984505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 499 Wright St #302 have any available units?
499 Wright St #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 499 Wright St #302 have?
Some of 499 Wright St #302's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 499 Wright St #302 currently offering any rent specials?
499 Wright St #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 499 Wright St #302 pet-friendly?
No, 499 Wright St #302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 499 Wright St #302 offer parking?
No, 499 Wright St #302 does not offer parking.
Does 499 Wright St #302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 499 Wright St #302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 499 Wright St #302 have a pool?
Yes, 499 Wright St #302 has a pool.
Does 499 Wright St #302 have accessible units?
No, 499 Wright St #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 499 Wright St #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 499 Wright St #302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 499 Wright St #302 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 499 Wright St #302 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
JEWELL PARK
8983 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakewood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Apartments
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaGreen MountainMolholm
ApplewoodEiber

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College