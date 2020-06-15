All apartments in Lakewood
471 S Reed Street

471 South Reed Street · (303) 242-8980
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

471 South Reed Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
South Alameda

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 471 S Reed Street · Avail. now

$2,550

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2041 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Amazing Townhome Close to Everything Bel Mar Has to Offer! - ***Pending Application*** Large Rowhome/Townhome with great lighting in Fantastic Belmar. Enjoy over 2,000 square feet of living space. Just a few minute walk to everything that Bel Mar has to offer - movies, wonderful restaurants and shopping.

Living room with gas fireplace. Beautiful kitchen with maple cabinets, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances. Gas stove, fridge, and dishwasher. 4 Bedroom and 3 1/2 bathrooms for any size family. 3 stories with covered patio to use all year long. Attached 2 car garage, with washer and dryer.

Nearby schools include Colorado Media School, Rose Stein International Elementary and Deane Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Whole Foods, Viet Hoa Supermarket and Lakewood Supermarket. Nearby coffee shops include The Press Coffee Company, Paciugo Gelato & Caffe and The French Press. Nearby restaurants include Champa St. Burger Works, Grappa Italian Bistro and Pho Saigon Basil.

Rent: $2550
Deposit: $2550
Water/sewer/trash: $75 flat fee
Tenant pays energy.
Pet Policy Applies
Renters Insurance Required

Applications are available online for your convenience!
-$45 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

Please text or email us today to schedule a tour!
Alex - 303-521-0187
alex.johnson@realatlas.com

(RLNE5818442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 S Reed Street have any available units?
471 S Reed Street has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 471 S Reed Street have?
Some of 471 S Reed Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 471 S Reed Street currently offering any rent specials?
471 S Reed Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 S Reed Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 471 S Reed Street is pet friendly.
Does 471 S Reed Street offer parking?
Yes, 471 S Reed Street does offer parking.
Does 471 S Reed Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 471 S Reed Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 S Reed Street have a pool?
No, 471 S Reed Street does not have a pool.
Does 471 S Reed Street have accessible units?
No, 471 S Reed Street does not have accessible units.
Does 471 S Reed Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 471 S Reed Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 471 S Reed Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 471 S Reed Street does not have units with air conditioning.
