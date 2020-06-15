471 S Reed Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

Amazing Townhome Close to Everything Bel Mar Has to Offer! - ***Pending Application*** Large Rowhome/Townhome with great lighting in Fantastic Belmar. Enjoy over 2,000 square feet of living space. Just a few minute walk to everything that Bel Mar has to offer - movies, wonderful restaurants and shopping.



Living room with gas fireplace. Beautiful kitchen with maple cabinets, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances. Gas stove, fridge, and dishwasher. 4 Bedroom and 3 1/2 bathrooms for any size family. 3 stories with covered patio to use all year long. Attached 2 car garage, with washer and dryer.



Nearby schools include Colorado Media School, Rose Stein International Elementary and Deane Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Whole Foods, Viet Hoa Supermarket and Lakewood Supermarket. Nearby coffee shops include The Press Coffee Company, Paciugo Gelato & Caffe and The French Press. Nearby restaurants include Champa St. Burger Works, Grappa Italian Bistro and Pho Saigon Basil.



Rent: $2550

Deposit: $2550

Water/sewer/trash: $75 flat fee

Tenant pays energy.

Pet Policy Applies

Renters Insurance Required



Applications are available online for your convenience!

-$45 to apply per adult

-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.



Please text or email us today to schedule a tour!

Alex - 303-521-0187

alex.johnson@realatlas.com



