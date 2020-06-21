All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 465 South Reed Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
465 South Reed Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

465 South Reed Street

465 South Reed Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
South Alameda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

465 South Reed Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
South Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Multi-Level Townhome in the Heart of Belmar - Awesome location in the Heart of Belmar! 3 bedroom 3.5 bath multi-level townhome with a vaulted ceiling entryway and first floor bedroom with en-suite bath. Heading up one level is the bright, open kitchen that opens up onto a large balcony. The kitchen is spacious with lots of natural light, stainless steel appliances, updated cabinets and countertops, island, and large eat-in space. Sun-filled living area, built-in office space, and powder room round out this floor. The third floor features the master suite with 5-piece master bath, walk-in closet, and second spacious covered deck. Also on this level is the another bedroom with its own en-suite bath, and laundry room. Washer/dryer and large 2 car attached garage and room for storage. Brand new carpet throughout the home and new flooring on first floor. Parks and open spaces are just a short walk away. Great for families, young singles, and older couples. Live just steps to the trendy Belmar shopping complex with excellent dining, shopping, parks, and entertainment. Easy commute to downtown Denver and the mountains. Rent includes trash, landscaping, snow removal, and neighborhood block parties!
***Please be aware that we do not accept Zillows Rental Manager tool for applications. All applications must be submitted through the Fry Properties website

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5829098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 South Reed Street have any available units?
465 South Reed Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 465 South Reed Street have?
Some of 465 South Reed Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 South Reed Street currently offering any rent specials?
465 South Reed Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 South Reed Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 465 South Reed Street is pet friendly.
Does 465 South Reed Street offer parking?
Yes, 465 South Reed Street does offer parking.
Does 465 South Reed Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 465 South Reed Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 South Reed Street have a pool?
No, 465 South Reed Street does not have a pool.
Does 465 South Reed Street have accessible units?
No, 465 South Reed Street does not have accessible units.
Does 465 South Reed Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 465 South Reed Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 465 South Reed Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 465 South Reed Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80235
The Huntington
8223 W Floyd Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80214
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Falls at Lakewood
12160 W Nevada Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80123
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College