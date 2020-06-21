465 South Reed Street

Amenities

Multi-Level Townhome in the Heart of Belmar - Awesome location in the Heart of Belmar! 3 bedroom 3.5 bath multi-level townhome with a vaulted ceiling entryway and first floor bedroom with en-suite bath. Heading up one level is the bright, open kitchen that opens up onto a large balcony. The kitchen is spacious with lots of natural light, stainless steel appliances, updated cabinets and countertops, island, and large eat-in space. Sun-filled living area, built-in office space, and powder room round out this floor. The third floor features the master suite with 5-piece master bath, walk-in closet, and second spacious covered deck. Also on this level is the another bedroom with its own en-suite bath, and laundry room. Washer/dryer and large 2 car attached garage and room for storage. Brand new carpet throughout the home and new flooring on first floor. Parks and open spaces are just a short walk away. Great for families, young singles, and older couples. Live just steps to the trendy Belmar shopping complex with excellent dining, shopping, parks, and entertainment. Easy commute to downtown Denver and the mountains. Rent includes trash, landscaping, snow removal, and neighborhood block parties!

No Cats Allowed



