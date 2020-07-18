All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 459 Wright St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
459 Wright St
Last updated July 1 2020 at 4:25 PM

459 Wright St

459 Wright Street · (720) 447-8844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Union Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

459 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
internet access
AVAILABLE AUG 1ST! What a wonderful property in a perfect Lakewood location! Located only blocks away from Red Rocks College, the Red Rocks College light rail station, the Federal Center light rail station, and Union Blvd & 4th Avenue bus station. Also convenient to 6th Avenue, I-70 and C-470. Near employment centers such as the Federal Center and the new St. Anthony Hospital. Wow! This one bedroom one bath unit has a spacious bedroom and updated bath vanity. Kitchen overlooks the dining room and living room, with a wood burning fireplace for those cool winter nights. This unit is move in ready, and includes all appliances! Located on the top floor so there won't be any noise from above. Monthly Rent is $1350 plus a $7.00 processing and reporting fee. Deposit is equal to one months rent. 1 X $150 Admin Fee and $55 App Fee per Adult 18 and over. Pets considered with non-refundable $250 pet deposit. 2 Pets Max! Water, Sewer and Trash included. Tenant responsible for gas, electric and cable/internet. Qualifications: Credit Score 600+, No Evictions, Income needs to be 3 x Monthly Rent. Call Gina for a showing at (720) 447-8844. Listed By Renters Warehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 Wright St have any available units?
459 Wright St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 459 Wright St have?
Some of 459 Wright St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 459 Wright St currently offering any rent specials?
459 Wright St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 Wright St pet-friendly?
Yes, 459 Wright St is pet friendly.
Does 459 Wright St offer parking?
No, 459 Wright St does not offer parking.
Does 459 Wright St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 459 Wright St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 Wright St have a pool?
Yes, 459 Wright St has a pool.
Does 459 Wright St have accessible units?
No, 459 Wright St does not have accessible units.
Does 459 Wright St have units with dishwashers?
No, 459 Wright St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 459 Wright St have units with air conditioning?
No, 459 Wright St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 459 Wright St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80214
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct
Lakewood, CO 80226
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St
Lakewood, CO 80215
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St
Lakewood, CO 80228

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaGreen MountainMolholm
ApplewoodEiber

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity