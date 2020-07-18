459 Wright St

Amenities

AVAILABLE AUG 1ST! What a wonderful property in a perfect Lakewood location! Located only blocks away from Red Rocks College, the Red Rocks College light rail station, the Federal Center light rail station, and Union Blvd & 4th Avenue bus station. Also convenient to 6th Avenue, I-70 and C-470. Near employment centers such as the Federal Center and the new St. Anthony Hospital. Wow! This one bedroom one bath unit has a spacious bedroom and updated bath vanity. Kitchen overlooks the dining room and living room, with a wood burning fireplace for those cool winter nights. This unit is move in ready, and includes all appliances! Located on the top floor so there won't be any noise from above. Monthly Rent is $1350 plus a $7.00 processing and reporting fee. Deposit is equal to one months rent. 1 X $150 Admin Fee and $55 App Fee per Adult 18 and over. Pets considered with non-refundable $250 pet deposit. 2 Pets Max! Water, Sewer and Trash included. Tenant responsible for gas, electric and cable/internet. Qualifications: Credit Score 600+, No Evictions, Income needs to be 3 x Monthly Rent. Call Gina for a showing at (720) 447-8844. Listed By Renters Warehouse.