410 Zang St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Available Aug 14, 2019, you may schedule an appt to see now.

Quality updated interior. In Lakewood, near Golden border.



4-6 months minimum rate at 1850 p/mo, fully furnished, the 7+ months and longer rate of $1550. is quoted above. 3 months only is $1,975.00



Easy access and convenient to downtown Denver, or Golden/Lakewood. Walk to the new Lakewood light rail at 6th and Union, a few blocks from St Anthonys new medical campus. Walk/bike to restaurants. Bike/hike, skate out your door on the terrific parks and trail systems. Scenic mountain views and private location on 2nd floor.



The condominium is fully renovated, in excellent, clean condition. Fully furnished, with all appliances, pots and pans, utensils, linens, towels, etc.

The bath has been just remodeled, the bedroom has a new king bed, new comfortable King mattress and another smart TV.



High-speed internet w WIFI is included in monthly rent.



Totally renovated interior. Super detailed and clean!!! Very attractive, 1 large bedroom on 2nd floor with a large bath with slab granite counter and walk-in closet with closet organizers.

The main floor is Entry, living room with fireplace and patio, dining room, Fully appointed kitchen with tile floors, new windows, new stainless appliances, newer full-size washer and dryer, all fresh new paint and finishes, smart TVs, 1reserved parking space in front of unit. Other visitor spaces are in the close vicinity



Easy access to 6th and Union and to mountains, private and reserved parking right in front of unit.



On the ridge, sides to open space with mountain views and a terrific park within a block. Near the new light rail at 6th and union(Simms), walk to restaurants, Bus, and light rail. easy mountain and downtown commute. Walk to trails for biking and walking. a block away



This beautifully maintained condominium is fully furnished w linens, dishes, pans, etc and is move in ready.



Can view with appt now. Call Steve J or Mark B



Longer term12-24 mos) is available also. no pets and no smoking(Absolute)