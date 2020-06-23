All apartments in Lakewood
410 Zang St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

410 Zang St

410 Zang Street · No Longer Available
Location

410 Zang Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available Aug 14, 2019, you may schedule an appt to see now.
Quality updated interior. In Lakewood, near Golden border.

4-6 months minimum rate at 1850 p/mo, fully furnished, the 7+ months and longer rate of $1550. is quoted above. 3 months only is $1,975.00

Easy access and convenient to downtown Denver, or Golden/Lakewood. Walk to the new Lakewood light rail at 6th and Union, a few blocks from St Anthonys new medical campus. Walk/bike to restaurants. Bike/hike, skate out your door on the terrific parks and trail systems. Scenic mountain views and private location on 2nd floor.

The condominium is fully renovated, in excellent, clean condition. Fully furnished, with all appliances, pots and pans, utensils, linens, towels, etc.
The bath has been just remodeled, the bedroom has a new king bed, new comfortable King mattress and another smart TV.

High-speed internet w WIFI is included in monthly rent.

Totally renovated interior. Super detailed and clean!!! Very attractive, 1 large bedroom on 2nd floor with a large bath with slab granite counter and walk-in closet with closet organizers.
The main floor is Entry, living room with fireplace and patio, dining room, Fully appointed kitchen with tile floors, new windows, new stainless appliances, newer full-size washer and dryer, all fresh new paint and finishes, smart TVs, 1reserved parking space in front of unit. Other visitor spaces are in the close vicinity

Easy access to 6th and Union and to mountains, private and reserved parking right in front of unit.

On the ridge, sides to open space with mountain views and a terrific park within a block. Near the new light rail at 6th and union(Simms), walk to restaurants, Bus, and light rail. easy mountain and downtown commute. Walk to trails for biking and walking. a block away

This beautifully maintained condominium is fully furnished w linens, dishes, pans, etc and is move in ready.

Can view with appt now. Call Steve J or Mark B

Longer term12-24 mos) is available also. no pets and no smoking(Absolute)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Zang St have any available units?
410 Zang St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 410 Zang St have?
Some of 410 Zang St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Zang St currently offering any rent specials?
410 Zang St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Zang St pet-friendly?
No, 410 Zang St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 410 Zang St offer parking?
Yes, 410 Zang St does offer parking.
Does 410 Zang St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 Zang St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Zang St have a pool?
No, 410 Zang St does not have a pool.
Does 410 Zang St have accessible units?
No, 410 Zang St does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Zang St have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Zang St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Zang St have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 Zang St does not have units with air conditioning.
