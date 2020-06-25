All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

390 Upham Street

390 Upham Street · No Longer Available
Location

390 Upham Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
North Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
390 Upham Street Available 06/06/20 VIDEO TOUR IN AD! $25 APP FEE, TWO MASTERS, NEWER APPLIANCES, NEW CARPET TO BE INSTALLED! - 12-month lease (through 5/31/2021)
Tenants pay gas and electric only. Owner pays water/sewer/trash.
Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.
$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.
No smoking
Gas Forced Air Heat and Central A/C.
Available for showings immediately and move in 6/6. Properties can be held with negotiation.

This beautiful 2 bed/2.5 bath town home was built in 1975 with 1878 sq. ft. Big open kitchen and large dining room with 18x18 tile floor. New carpet on main floor and basement coming prior to move in! Brand new stainless kitchen appliances, including Fridge, Coil Top Stove, dishwasher and microwave-Note that these items aren't pictured but they are present in the video tour! Kitchen cabinets have newer hardware and kitchen has center island. Large 200 square foot covered patio off dining area with access to garage. Unit backs to large greenbelt within HOA and ravine. Main floor also features 1/2 bath, laundry room and fireplace. Large partially finished basement with second main living area and big unfinished room for storage. Upstairs features 2 over size bedrooms each with it's own balcony. Master features walk in closet and private bath and 2nd bed has 3/4 bath in hall. Attached 2 car garage. Very close to O'Kane park in Lakewood. Belmar shopping district nearby as well. Main cross streets are 6th and Wadsworth.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

(RLNE4869106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 Upham Street have any available units?
390 Upham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 390 Upham Street have?
Some of 390 Upham Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 Upham Street currently offering any rent specials?
390 Upham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Upham Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 390 Upham Street is pet friendly.
Does 390 Upham Street offer parking?
Yes, 390 Upham Street offers parking.
Does 390 Upham Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 390 Upham Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Upham Street have a pool?
No, 390 Upham Street does not have a pool.
Does 390 Upham Street have accessible units?
No, 390 Upham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Upham Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 390 Upham Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 390 Upham Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 390 Upham Street has units with air conditioning.
