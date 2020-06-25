Amenities

390 Upham Street Available 06/06/20 VIDEO TOUR IN AD! $25 APP FEE, TWO MASTERS, NEWER APPLIANCES, NEW CARPET TO BE INSTALLED! - 12-month lease (through 5/31/2021)

Tenants pay gas and electric only. Owner pays water/sewer/trash.

Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.

$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.

No smoking

Gas Forced Air Heat and Central A/C.

Available for showings immediately and move in 6/6. Properties can be held with negotiation.



This beautiful 2 bed/2.5 bath town home was built in 1975 with 1878 sq. ft. Big open kitchen and large dining room with 18x18 tile floor. New carpet on main floor and basement coming prior to move in! Brand new stainless kitchen appliances, including Fridge, Coil Top Stove, dishwasher and microwave-Note that these items aren't pictured but they are present in the video tour! Kitchen cabinets have newer hardware and kitchen has center island. Large 200 square foot covered patio off dining area with access to garage. Unit backs to large greenbelt within HOA and ravine. Main floor also features 1/2 bath, laundry room and fireplace. Large partially finished basement with second main living area and big unfinished room for storage. Upstairs features 2 over size bedrooms each with it's own balcony. Master features walk in closet and private bath and 2nd bed has 3/4 bath in hall. Attached 2 car garage. Very close to O'Kane park in Lakewood. Belmar shopping district nearby as well. Main cross streets are 6th and Wadsworth.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



