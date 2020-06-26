All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:35 AM

35 Cody Ct

35 Cody Court · No Longer Available
Location

35 Cody Court, Lakewood, CO 80226
Creighton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Just Reduced! only $2600.
Recently updated, this beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 bath ranch-style home with finished basement features 3 bedrooms upstairs with beautiful hardwood floors, open floor plan with family room and dining area, ceiling fans, Central Air, fenced rear yard with patio, mature trees, a sprinkler system and oversized 1-car garage. Kitchen comes fully equipped with side-by-side refrigerator, gas stove/oven, stainless microwave, dishwasher, tile backsplash and granite counters. The finished basement adds another level of living space including a family room area, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, and large laundry room with washer and dryer & tons of storage space.

Just minutes to Belmar shopping center and the Light Rail, a short commute downtown via 6th Ave. & and easy access to head up to the mountains! Close to bike paths, parks, & schools in a quiet neighborhood.

Property is managed directly by owner and is super responsive.

We are seeking a long term rental with individuals who will treat this home like its their own.

Details
Beds/Baths: 5BD/2BA
Square Feet: 2,240
No smoking
No pets
Tenant is responsible for utilities & landscaping

Rental Terms:
Rent: $2,600
Available: 08/01/2019, Prorated for partial month
Application Fee: $10.00
Security Deposit: $2,600

**furnishings in photos are not included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Cody Ct have any available units?
35 Cody Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 35 Cody Ct have?
Some of 35 Cody Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Cody Ct currently offering any rent specials?
35 Cody Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Cody Ct pet-friendly?
No, 35 Cody Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 35 Cody Ct offer parking?
Yes, 35 Cody Ct offers parking.
Does 35 Cody Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 Cody Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Cody Ct have a pool?
No, 35 Cody Ct does not have a pool.
Does 35 Cody Ct have accessible units?
No, 35 Cody Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Cody Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Cody Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Cody Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 35 Cody Ct has units with air conditioning.
