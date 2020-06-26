35 Cody Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Just Reduced! only $2600.

Recently updated, this beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 bath ranch-style home with finished basement features 3 bedrooms upstairs with beautiful hardwood floors, open floor plan with family room and dining area, ceiling fans, Central Air, fenced rear yard with patio, mature trees, a sprinkler system and oversized 1-car garage. Kitchen comes fully equipped with side-by-side refrigerator, gas stove/oven, stainless microwave, dishwasher, tile backsplash and granite counters. The finished basement adds another level of living space including a family room area, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, and large laundry room with washer and dryer & tons of storage space.



Just minutes to Belmar shopping center and the Light Rail, a short commute downtown via 6th Ave. & and easy access to head up to the mountains! Close to bike paths, parks, & schools in a quiet neighborhood.



Property is managed directly by owner and is super responsive.



We are seeking a long term rental with individuals who will treat this home like its their own.



Beds/Baths: 5BD/2BA

Square Feet: 2,240

No smoking

No pets

Tenant is responsible for utilities & landscaping



Rent: $2,600

Available: 08/01/2019, Prorated for partial month

Application Fee: $10.00

Security Deposit: $2,600



**furnishings in photos are not included