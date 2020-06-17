3354 S. Flower Street # 91

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome in Lakewood - Welcome to your new home in Jefferson Green Park. This incredible unit has been nicely renovated. The two bedroom townhome is quiet and spacious with faux wood floors, new paint and brand new carpet. The bathrooms have been remodeled and have new vanities and mirrors and new faucet. The kitchen has been updated and has a brand new stove/oven an microwave. Nice layout with plenty of storage. The Unit includes a brand new stacked washer/dryer, one car garage parking space with garage opener, plus an additional reserved parking space along with street parking. Extra storage locker in the garage. Some of the other new features include a brand new efficient furnace and central air conditioning, electronic dead bolt



10 minutes to Belmar Shopping, hop right on to 285 with quick access to the mountains, DTC or downtown Denver. Don't miss this opportunity to live in a great and quiet neighborhood! Bear Creek Schools nearby.



Water, Sewer, Trash are included in the rent. The Community has an outdoor swimming pool, basketball court and kids playground. Tenant responsible for the gas/electric. Sorry no Pets and no smoking of any kind allowed.

This one will go quick so don't miss out.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5603268)