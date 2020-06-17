All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3354 S. Flower Street # 91

3354 South Flower Street · (303) 736-2757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3354 South Flower Street, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3354 S. Flower Street # 91 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome in Lakewood - Welcome to your new home in Jefferson Green Park. This incredible unit has been nicely renovated. The two bedroom townhome is quiet and spacious with faux wood floors, new paint and brand new carpet. The bathrooms have been remodeled and have new vanities and mirrors and new faucet. The kitchen has been updated and has a brand new stove/oven an microwave. Nice layout with plenty of storage. The Unit includes a brand new stacked washer/dryer, one car garage parking space with garage opener, plus an additional reserved parking space along with street parking. Extra storage locker in the garage. Some of the other new features include a brand new efficient furnace and central air conditioning, electronic dead bolt

10 minutes to Belmar Shopping, hop right on to 285 with quick access to the mountains, DTC or downtown Denver. Don't miss this opportunity to live in a great and quiet neighborhood! Bear Creek Schools nearby.

Water, Sewer, Trash are included in the rent. The Community has an outdoor swimming pool, basketball court and kids playground. Tenant responsible for the gas/electric. Sorry no Pets and no smoking of any kind allowed.
This one will go quick so don't miss out.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5603268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3354 S. Flower Street # 91 have any available units?
3354 S. Flower Street # 91 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3354 S. Flower Street # 91 have?
Some of 3354 S. Flower Street # 91's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3354 S. Flower Street # 91 currently offering any rent specials?
3354 S. Flower Street # 91 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3354 S. Flower Street # 91 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3354 S. Flower Street # 91 is pet friendly.
Does 3354 S. Flower Street # 91 offer parking?
Yes, 3354 S. Flower Street # 91 does offer parking.
Does 3354 S. Flower Street # 91 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3354 S. Flower Street # 91 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3354 S. Flower Street # 91 have a pool?
Yes, 3354 S. Flower Street # 91 has a pool.
Does 3354 S. Flower Street # 91 have accessible units?
No, 3354 S. Flower Street # 91 does not have accessible units.
Does 3354 S. Flower Street # 91 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3354 S. Flower Street # 91 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3354 S. Flower Street # 91 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3354 S. Flower Street # 91 has units with air conditioning.
