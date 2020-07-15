All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated July 10 2020 at 2:50 PM

3351 South Field Street

3351 South Field Street · No Longer Available
Location

3351 South Field Street, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
**Scheduling showings and filling out application must be completed through the AMI website, not Zillow.
3351 South Field Street #175
Lakewood CO 80227

Available for move in - 7/1/2020
12-month lease
Rent - $1,375
Deposit - $1,375
No pets (firm)
No smokers (firm)

Updated two story townhome! 2 bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Main floor 1/2 bath. All kitchen appliances plus a stackable washer and dryer. Large room sizes - tons of natural light. Well maintained complex with pool and clubhouse. Central Air Conditioning! 1 assigned space in shared garage plus 1 assigned parking space in lot. Easy commute to Hwy 285 and shopping.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3351 South Field Street have any available units?
3351 South Field Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 3351 South Field Street have?
Some of 3351 South Field Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3351 South Field Street currently offering any rent specials?
3351 South Field Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3351 South Field Street pet-friendly?
No, 3351 South Field Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 3351 South Field Street offer parking?
Yes, 3351 South Field Street offers parking.
Does 3351 South Field Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3351 South Field Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3351 South Field Street have a pool?
Yes, 3351 South Field Street has a pool.
Does 3351 South Field Street have accessible units?
No, 3351 South Field Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3351 South Field Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3351 South Field Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3351 South Field Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3351 South Field Street has units with air conditioning.
