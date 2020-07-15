Amenities
**Scheduling showings and filling out application must be completed through the AMI website, not Zillow.
3351 South Field Street #175
Lakewood CO 80227
Available for move in - 7/1/2020
12-month lease
Rent - $1,375
Deposit - $1,375
No pets (firm)
No smokers (firm)
Updated two story townhome! 2 bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Main floor 1/2 bath. All kitchen appliances plus a stackable washer and dryer. Large room sizes - tons of natural light. Well maintained complex with pool and clubhouse. Central Air Conditioning! 1 assigned space in shared garage plus 1 assigned parking space in lot. Easy commute to Hwy 285 and shopping.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.