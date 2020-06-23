331 Wright St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/504c28808e ---- To schedule a showing, please contact 720-571-7488! Available October 9th is this open layout 1,174 sq. ft., 2 bed, 2 bath apartment located near Union Blvd. and St. Anthony Hospital. New kitchen appliances, central A/C, plus a washer AND dryer. A private balcony and 1 assigned parking spot included. Close proximity to community pool and recreation areas. Rent is $1,395.00/month and there is a minimum of $1,395.00 required for the security deposit. Water, sewer, trash billed back by landlord. Tenant is responsible for electricity and gas. Sorry NO pets are accepted at this property. To apply: -$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website. -Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in. -We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line. To qualify: -No felonies -No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions -Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements. Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed. Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/ Washer/Dryer