Lakewood, CO
331 Wright St.
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

331 Wright St.

331 Wright Street · No Longer Available
Location

331 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/504c28808e ---- To schedule a showing, please contact 720-571-7488! Available October 9th is this open layout 1,174 sq. ft., 2 bed, 2 bath apartment located near Union Blvd. and St. Anthony Hospital. New kitchen appliances, central A/C, plus a washer AND dryer. A private balcony and 1 assigned parking spot included. Close proximity to community pool and recreation areas. Rent is $1,395.00/month and there is a minimum of $1,395.00 required for the security deposit. Water, sewer, trash billed back by landlord. Tenant is responsible for electricity and gas. Sorry NO pets are accepted at this property. To apply: -$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website. -Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in. -We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line. To qualify: -No felonies -No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions -Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements. Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed. Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/ Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 Wright St. have any available units?
331 Wright St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 331 Wright St. have?
Some of 331 Wright St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 Wright St. currently offering any rent specials?
331 Wright St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 Wright St. pet-friendly?
No, 331 Wright St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 331 Wright St. offer parking?
Yes, 331 Wright St. offers parking.
Does 331 Wright St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 331 Wright St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 Wright St. have a pool?
Yes, 331 Wright St. has a pool.
Does 331 Wright St. have accessible units?
No, 331 Wright St. does not have accessible units.
Does 331 Wright St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 Wright St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 331 Wright St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 331 Wright St. has units with air conditioning.
