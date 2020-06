Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fire pit

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities fire pit garage internet access media room pet friendly

Our spacious house is conveniently located near Downtown Denver, Belmar, Red Rocks Amphitheater, and the Sheridan RTD Station. We have two rooms available for rent from $800-$850 all inclusive. There are two very well behaved female dogs (Shepherd mix and Husky mix). They don’t jump in people or furniture. With clean and respectful roommates, a fire pit, sunroom, and ping pong table, this is a great place to call home.