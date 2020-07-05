All apartments in Lakewood
Location

2923 South Deframe Way, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**PROPERTY IS PENDING WITH APPLICATIONS AND IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS***

Available for a 1 or 2 year lease.
Close proximity to C-470 for easy access to commute highways.
Property features a spacious great room that opens up into an open kitchen with updated appliances. Large fenced backyard perfect for entertaining. Basement is not finished, but allows for ample storage room.
Nestled in a location near Lakewood' s Bear Creek Park and Green Mountain Park. Which offers two separate golf courses, many trails, and two lakes.
Water, Sewer, Stormwater, trash will be an additionally $75/month.
Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. Cats will not be considered
Pet fee $35/month for 1-2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month’s gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month’s gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,976.25, Available 10/3/18

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2923 South Deframe Way have any available units?
2923 South Deframe Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
Is 2923 South Deframe Way currently offering any rent specials?
2923 South Deframe Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2923 South Deframe Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2923 South Deframe Way is pet friendly.
Does 2923 South Deframe Way offer parking?
No, 2923 South Deframe Way does not offer parking.
Does 2923 South Deframe Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2923 South Deframe Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2923 South Deframe Way have a pool?
No, 2923 South Deframe Way does not have a pool.
Does 2923 South Deframe Way have accessible units?
No, 2923 South Deframe Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2923 South Deframe Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2923 South Deframe Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2923 South Deframe Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2923 South Deframe Way does not have units with air conditioning.

