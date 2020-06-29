All apartments in Lakewood
2619 S. Orchard Street
2619 S. Orchard Street

2619 South Orchard Street · No Longer Available
Location

2619 South Orchard Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Rooney Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Absolutely Gorgeous Townhome w/attached 2 Car Garage, Clubhouse & Pool - Welcome to your new home in the highly desired Solterra Community!! This remarkable "Tuscan Style" home has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 decks and a 2 car attached garage, Main floor has an open floorplan between living, dining (with double sided fireplace) and kitchen, 1/2 bath and 2 decks facing both East and West. Upstairs you will find the Master Bedroom with walk in closet and a spacious bathroom with a seat in in the shower, there are 2 additional bedrooms with a second full bath and washer/dryer on the same level for easy laundering. Basement has a large storage area and access to the oversized 2 car garage.

Close proximity to Bear Creek and Fox Hollow Golf courses, Red Rocks Amphitheater, C-470, Bear Creek Lake and Park, Colorado Mills Mall, The mountains and Denver. You also have resident access to the Community Swimming Pool, Club House, Nature Trails & Tennis Courts.

ABSOLUTELY NO PETS AND NO SMOKING

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5556263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2619 S. Orchard Street have any available units?
2619 S. Orchard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 2619 S. Orchard Street have?
Some of 2619 S. Orchard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2619 S. Orchard Street currently offering any rent specials?
2619 S. Orchard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 S. Orchard Street pet-friendly?
No, 2619 S. Orchard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 2619 S. Orchard Street offer parking?
Yes, 2619 S. Orchard Street offers parking.
Does 2619 S. Orchard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2619 S. Orchard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 S. Orchard Street have a pool?
Yes, 2619 S. Orchard Street has a pool.
Does 2619 S. Orchard Street have accessible units?
No, 2619 S. Orchard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 S. Orchard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2619 S. Orchard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2619 S. Orchard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2619 S. Orchard Street does not have units with air conditioning.

