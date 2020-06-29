2619 S. Orchard Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage media room tennis court

Absolutely Gorgeous Townhome w/attached 2 Car Garage, Clubhouse & Pool - Welcome to your new home in the highly desired Solterra Community!! This remarkable "Tuscan Style" home has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 decks and a 2 car attached garage, Main floor has an open floorplan between living, dining (with double sided fireplace) and kitchen, 1/2 bath and 2 decks facing both East and West. Upstairs you will find the Master Bedroom with walk in closet and a spacious bathroom with a seat in in the shower, there are 2 additional bedrooms with a second full bath and washer/dryer on the same level for easy laundering. Basement has a large storage area and access to the oversized 2 car garage.



Close proximity to Bear Creek and Fox Hollow Golf courses, Red Rocks Amphitheater, C-470, Bear Creek Lake and Park, Colorado Mills Mall, The mountains and Denver. You also have resident access to the Community Swimming Pool, Club House, Nature Trails & Tennis Courts.



ABSOLUTELY NO PETS AND NO SMOKING



(RLNE5556263)