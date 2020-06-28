All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:41 AM

2550 Miller St

2550 Miller Street · No Longer Available
Location

2550 Miller Street, Lakewood, CO 80215
Applewood

Amenities

AVAIL 11/08

7 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS

Half duplex with 2BR/2BA on a quiet street in Lakewood. Nice sized living room, eat-in kitchen, attached one car garage, and a large fenced back yard. Two blocks from Vivian Elementary School and just a short walk to the beautiful paths at Crown Hill Lake Park. Large basement provides plenty of storage and full size washer/dryer hookups.

Details:
2BR/2BA located in the heart of Lakewood
Designer Tile Throughout
936 Square Feet
Ample Storage Space
2 Levels with Partially Finished Basement
Brand New Sprinkler System
MASSIVE, Enclosed Backyard with Plush Grass
Original Details and Charm
Well-Preserved since 1961
Matching White Appliances in Large Kitchen
OVER SIZED 1 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Nearby to Crown Hill Lake
Easy Access to Kipling St and W 26th Ave

Dog Friendly with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (30 pound limit, 1 max)

Resident Responsibilities: Xcel Gas/Electric, Trash, Lawn Care, & $90/month Flat Fee for Water/Sewer.

$1,695 Rent/month - $1,695 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or TEXT Tia @ 415-272-7844 or email Tia@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 Miller St have any available units?
2550 Miller St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 2550 Miller St have?
Some of 2550 Miller St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 Miller St currently offering any rent specials?
2550 Miller St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 Miller St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2550 Miller St is pet friendly.
Does 2550 Miller St offer parking?
Yes, 2550 Miller St offers parking.
Does 2550 Miller St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2550 Miller St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 Miller St have a pool?
No, 2550 Miller St does not have a pool.
Does 2550 Miller St have accessible units?
No, 2550 Miller St does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 Miller St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2550 Miller St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2550 Miller St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2550 Miller St does not have units with air conditioning.
