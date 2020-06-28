2550 Miller St

Amenities
AVAIL 11/08
7 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS
Half duplex with 2BR/2BA on a quiet street in Lakewood. Nice sized living room, eat-in kitchen, attached one car garage, and a large fenced back yard. Two blocks from Vivian Elementary School and just a short walk to the beautiful paths at Crown Hill Lake Park. Large basement provides plenty of storage and full size washer/dryer hookups.
Details:
2BR/2BA located in the heart of Lakewood
Designer Tile Throughout
936 Square Feet
Ample Storage Space
2 Levels with Partially Finished Basement
Brand New Sprinkler System
MASSIVE, Enclosed Backyard with Plush Grass
Original Details and Charm
Well-Preserved since 1961
Matching White Appliances in Large Kitchen
OVER SIZED 1 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Nearby to Crown Hill Lake
Easy Access to Kipling St and W 26th Ave
Dog Friendly with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (30 pound limit, 1 max)
Resident Responsibilities: Xcel Gas/Electric, Trash, Lawn Care, & $90/month Flat Fee for Water/Sewer.
$1,695 Rent/month - $1,695 Security Deposit
For Showings, call or TEXT Tia @ 415-272-7844 or email Tia@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.