2550 Miller St

AVAIL 11/08



7 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS



Half duplex with 2BR/2BA on a quiet street in Lakewood. Nice sized living room, eat-in kitchen, attached one car garage, and a large fenced back yard. Two blocks from Vivian Elementary School and just a short walk to the beautiful paths at Crown Hill Lake Park. Large basement provides plenty of storage and full size washer/dryer hookups.



Details:

2BR/2BA located in the heart of Lakewood

Designer Tile Throughout

936 Square Feet

Ample Storage Space

2 Levels with Partially Finished Basement

Brand New Sprinkler System

MASSIVE, Enclosed Backyard with Plush Grass

Original Details and Charm

Well-Preserved since 1961

Matching White Appliances in Large Kitchen

OVER SIZED 1 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nearby to Crown Hill Lake

Easy Access to Kipling St and W 26th Ave



Dog Friendly with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (30 pound limit, 1 max)



Resident Responsibilities: Xcel Gas/Electric, Trash, Lawn Care, & $90/month Flat Fee for Water/Sewer.



$1,695 Rent/month - $1,695 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or TEXT Tia @ 415-272-7844 or email Tia@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.