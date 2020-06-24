All apartments in Lakewood
2404 S. Holman Cr.

2404 South Holman Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2404 South Holman Circle, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available September 1st is this open layout 4 bedroom home in Green Mountain! - To schedule a showing please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!!

Available September 1st is this 3,362 sq. ft. single family home located near Bear Creek Blvd in Lakewood. Quick access to Green Mountain and Bear Creek recreational areas, C-470, and W Alameda Ave!

This home has a very open floor plan. The kitchen includes a fridge, dishwasher, and electric range. Central A/C and a washer/dryer are also included! Park your cars in the 2 car garage, or store your extra things in the unfinished basement!

Rent is $2,700/month and there is a minimum of $2,700 required for the security deposit. Tenant pays all utilities.

Pets are negotiable at this property.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply NOW at www.maviunlimited.com!!

(RLNE5101904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

