222 Wright Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Ranch-style condo on ground level with 1 car garage, washer/dryer 'as is' in hall closet, fireplace in living room, air conditioning, patio area, extra storage, dishwasher, water/sewer/trash included, access to tennis courts and pool. Small dog under 15 pounds okay with additional $300 pet deposit, NO CATS. Please cut and paste link for pet approval. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.