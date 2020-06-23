Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

203 Wright Street #103 Available 09/01/19 Fabulous Updated Condo - Superb 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in Snowbird in Lakewood. It has been updated with lovely new carpet, newer appliances, new paint and more. Spacious unit with a fireplace and a large patio. There is a pool and tennis courts in the area and this unit is located close to the pool. There is a reserved parking space with the unit. This area is so close to everything including a quick drive on 6th Avenue to downtown. Or better yet, be on the slopes in the winter in an hour. Nothing better than that. This property has a no pet policy. To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248. ext 103



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1832440)