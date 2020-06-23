All apartments in Lakewood
203 Wright Street #103
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

203 Wright Street #103

203 Wright St · No Longer Available
Location

203 Wright St, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
203 Wright Street #103 Available 09/01/19 Fabulous Updated Condo - Superb 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in Snowbird in Lakewood. It has been updated with lovely new carpet, newer appliances, new paint and more. Spacious unit with a fireplace and a large patio. There is a pool and tennis courts in the area and this unit is located close to the pool. There is a reserved parking space with the unit. This area is so close to everything including a quick drive on 6th Avenue to downtown. Or better yet, be on the slopes in the winter in an hour. Nothing better than that. This property has a no pet policy. To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248. ext 103

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1832440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Wright Street #103 have any available units?
203 Wright Street #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 203 Wright Street #103 have?
Some of 203 Wright Street #103's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Wright Street #103 currently offering any rent specials?
203 Wright Street #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Wright Street #103 pet-friendly?
No, 203 Wright Street #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 203 Wright Street #103 offer parking?
Yes, 203 Wright Street #103 offers parking.
Does 203 Wright Street #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Wright Street #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Wright Street #103 have a pool?
Yes, 203 Wright Street #103 has a pool.
Does 203 Wright Street #103 have accessible units?
No, 203 Wright Street #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Wright Street #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Wright Street #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Wright Street #103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Wright Street #103 does not have units with air conditioning.
