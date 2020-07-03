All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 1990 Fenton St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
1990 Fenton St.
Last updated March 22 2019 at 11:04 PM

1990 Fenton St.

1990 Fenton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1990 Fenton Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewater

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious, updated 1-bedroom, 1-bath, 2nd floor apartment in historic Edgewater, just blocks to Sloan's Lake. Your new apartment features wood-look floors throughout and new tile in the bathroom. Full-sized stove and fridge. You are the dishwasher. Ample closets in the bedroom and hallway. Patio located off of the living room. The Enclave at Sloan's Lake also features a swimming pool, on-site coin laundry, and newly landscaped grounds including picnic tables and bbq areas. Wifi is available for $15/ month.

We are just blocks from all the recreation that Sloan's Lake offers, plus in walking distance to Target, King Soopers, Dunkin Donuts, The Edge restaurant, and lots of great places to eat and hang out in Edgewater. Close to the new West light rail line, just blocks from the major bus line on Sheridan and easy access to I-25, I-70 and 6th Avenue. You can be downtown in 10 minutes, or on I-70 or 6th Ave in 5 minutes.

PARKING
Plenty of street parking available off-street parking available (permit required for vehicles).

TERMS:
- Tenant pays $35/month common area utilities fee (water, sewer, gas and trash).
- Tenant pays Xcel directly for apartment electricity.
- Your well-behaved adult pet is welcome with an additional $300 deposit and a $30/month pet rent. Additional restrictions apply; please ask for details.
- $50 per adult application fee. $100 Lease prep fee if approved.
- We do credit checks.
- This apartment is professionally managed by Rush Realty Limited.

NO SMOKERS
NO POT USERS
NO GROWING
NO EXCEPTIONS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1990 Fenton St. have any available units?
1990 Fenton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1990 Fenton St. have?
Some of 1990 Fenton St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1990 Fenton St. currently offering any rent specials?
1990 Fenton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1990 Fenton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1990 Fenton St. is pet friendly.
Does 1990 Fenton St. offer parking?
Yes, 1990 Fenton St. offers parking.
Does 1990 Fenton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1990 Fenton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1990 Fenton St. have a pool?
Yes, 1990 Fenton St. has a pool.
Does 1990 Fenton St. have accessible units?
No, 1990 Fenton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1990 Fenton St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1990 Fenton St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1990 Fenton St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1990 Fenton St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80235
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80215
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir
Lakewood, CO 80401
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St
Lakewood, CO 80228

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College