1990 Fenton St.

Spacious, updated 1-bedroom, 1-bath, 2nd floor apartment in historic Edgewater, just blocks to Sloan's Lake. Your new apartment features wood-look floors throughout and new tile in the bathroom. Full-sized stove and fridge. You are the dishwasher. Ample closets in the bedroom and hallway. Patio located off of the living room. The Enclave at Sloan's Lake also features a swimming pool, on-site coin laundry, and newly landscaped grounds including picnic tables and bbq areas. Wifi is available for $15/ month.



We are just blocks from all the recreation that Sloan's Lake offers, plus in walking distance to Target, King Soopers, Dunkin Donuts, The Edge restaurant, and lots of great places to eat and hang out in Edgewater. Close to the new West light rail line, just blocks from the major bus line on Sheridan and easy access to I-25, I-70 and 6th Avenue. You can be downtown in 10 minutes, or on I-70 or 6th Ave in 5 minutes.



PARKING

Plenty of street parking available off-street parking available (permit required for vehicles).



TERMS:

- Tenant pays $35/month common area utilities fee (water, sewer, gas and trash).

- Tenant pays Xcel directly for apartment electricity.

- Your well-behaved adult pet is welcome with an additional $300 deposit and a $30/month pet rent. Additional restrictions apply; please ask for details.

- $50 per adult application fee. $100 Lease prep fee if approved.

- We do credit checks.

- This apartment is professionally managed by Rush Realty Limited.



NO SMOKERS

NO POT USERS

NO GROWING

NO EXCEPTIONS