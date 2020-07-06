1965 Carr Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available for move in on 12/6/2019.

Rent - $1595

Deposit - $1595

18-month lease

No smokers.

Small pet(s) possible with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet. Yard is NOT fully fenced.



Cozy home in Lakewood! 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor with an additional rooms and 3/4 bath in the finished basement. 2-car detached garage. Large yard! Washer/Dryer hook-ups. Great central Lakewood location! Across from Park!



Not for tenant use: Two fireplaces in property, basement bar sink, heater in garage and there are no garage openers/remotes.



Tenants are responsible for all yard care to include watering, mowing, weeding, leaf removal, etc. Tenants responsible for snow removal.

Contact us to schedule a showing.