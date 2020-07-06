All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 1965 Carr Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
1965 Carr Street
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:26 AM

1965 Carr Street

1965 Carr Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Morse Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1965 Carr Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Morse Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available for move in on 12/6/2019.
Rent - $1595
Deposit - $1595
18-month lease
No smokers.
Small pet(s) possible with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet. Yard is NOT fully fenced.

Cozy home in Lakewood! 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor with an additional rooms and 3/4 bath in the finished basement. 2-car detached garage. Large yard! Washer/Dryer hook-ups. Great central Lakewood location! Across from Park!

Not for tenant use: Two fireplaces in property, basement bar sink, heater in garage and there are no garage openers/remotes.

Tenants are responsible for all yard care to include watering, mowing, weeding, leaf removal, etc. Tenants responsible for snow removal.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1965 Carr Street have any available units?
1965 Carr Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1965 Carr Street have?
Some of 1965 Carr Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1965 Carr Street currently offering any rent specials?
1965 Carr Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1965 Carr Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1965 Carr Street is pet friendly.
Does 1965 Carr Street offer parking?
Yes, 1965 Carr Street offers parking.
Does 1965 Carr Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1965 Carr Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1965 Carr Street have a pool?
No, 1965 Carr Street does not have a pool.
Does 1965 Carr Street have accessible units?
No, 1965 Carr Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1965 Carr Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1965 Carr Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1965 Carr Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1965 Carr Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Lakeview Towers at Belmar
679 S Reed Ct
Lakewood, CO 80226
JEWELL PARK
8983 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80228

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College