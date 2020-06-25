All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

1962 S Vivian St

1962 South Vivian Street · No Longer Available
Location

1962 South Vivian Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4BD, 2.5BA Lakewood Home with 2-Car Garage, And Private Back Yard. - Are you having a hard time finding a home with enough space? We have the home for you. This Lakewood home offers large bedrooms, updated basement with washer and dryer, back yard space with fire pit and patio, and so much more. Schedule a showing today at keyrenterDenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a monthly $65 water/sewer/trash fee.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Listing Agent/ Photographer: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4892538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1962 S Vivian St have any available units?
1962 S Vivian St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1962 S Vivian St have?
Some of 1962 S Vivian St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1962 S Vivian St currently offering any rent specials?
1962 S Vivian St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1962 S Vivian St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1962 S Vivian St is pet friendly.
Does 1962 S Vivian St offer parking?
Yes, 1962 S Vivian St offers parking.
Does 1962 S Vivian St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1962 S Vivian St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1962 S Vivian St have a pool?
No, 1962 S Vivian St does not have a pool.
Does 1962 S Vivian St have accessible units?
No, 1962 S Vivian St does not have accessible units.
Does 1962 S Vivian St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1962 S Vivian St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1962 S Vivian St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1962 S Vivian St does not have units with air conditioning.
