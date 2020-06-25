1962 S Vivian St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 4BD, 2.5BA Lakewood Home with 2-Car Garage, And Private Back Yard. - Are you having a hard time finding a home with enough space? We have the home for you. This Lakewood home offers large bedrooms, updated basement with washer and dryer, back yard space with fire pit and patio, and so much more. Schedule a showing today at keyrenterDenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a monthly $65 water/sewer/trash fee.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Listing Agent/ Photographer: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



