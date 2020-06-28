1938 Newland Ct

Amenities
2bedroom, 3bathrooms Newly renovated apartment in Edgewater.
15-20min WALK to the Sloans Lake park, attractions and restaurants.
King Soopers, Target, Ace, Starbucks, Chick'Fil A, Sushi, Gas stations, The Home Depot.. All within minutes drive.
2-story 1100sqft with an Open Concept first floor
Smoke free
2 parking spots in front
(two skylights, stair/hallway and one bathroom)
Gas range
Double Oven
Stackable washer/dryer in unit
No popcorn ceiling
Kitchen- Granite Countertops
ALL new cabinets (kitchen and bathrooms)
Extended kitchen island.
1 half bathroom on main floor
2 FULL bathrooms (Bathtub. A large shower- new glass door)
All tile shower/tub walls and floors in both bathrooms
Granite and quartz countertops in bathrooms
Full brick style - white subway tile backsplash in kitchen
Quartz stone fireplace hearth (for spitting fire protection)
Natural wood burning fireplace
Full height/width and wrap on fireplace surround by Neolith
Natural 3 Red Oak hardwood floors everywhere
Hardwood stairs
Open Stairs/custom metal rails (two floors)
USB charger outlets
Hardwood is in great shape
Minimal holes in walls
Fenced-in Concrete Patio in back
To see a short tour video, please copy url - https://youtu.be/wUTuje3tMT4
(p.s. red couch and coffee table can be moved)
NO SMOKING
Requirements:
Current Employment and Income Verification
Rent references from previous Landlord(s) & roommate(s).
Application Fee $25.00
Security deposit $1,500.00
(RLNE5118296)