All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 1938 Newland Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
1938 Newland Ct
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

1938 Newland Ct

1938 Newland Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Edgewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1938 Newland Court, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2bedroom, 3bathrooms Newly renovated apartment in Edgewater.
15-20min WALK to the Sloans Lake park, attractions and restaurants.
King Soopers, Target, Ace, Starbucks, Chick'Fil A, Sushi, Gas stations, The Home Depot.. All within minutes drive.

2-story 1100sqft with an Open Concept first floor
Smoke free
2 parking spots in front
(two skylights, stair/hallway and one bathroom)
Gas range
Double Oven
Stackable washer/dryer in unit
No popcorn ceiling
Kitchen- Granite Countertops
ALL new cabinets (kitchen and bathrooms)
Extended kitchen island.
1 half bathroom on main floor
2 FULL bathrooms (Bathtub. A large shower- new glass door)
All tile shower/tub walls and floors in both bathrooms
Granite and quartz countertops in bathrooms
Full brick style - white subway tile backsplash in kitchen
Quartz stone fireplace hearth (for spitting fire protection)
Natural wood burning fireplace
Full height/width and wrap on fireplace surround by Neolith
Natural 3 Red Oak hardwood floors everywhere
Hardwood stairs
Open Stairs/custom metal rails (two floors)
USB charger outlets
Hardwood is in great shape
Minimal holes in walls
Fenced-in Concrete Patio in back

To see a short tour video, please copy url - https://youtu.be/wUTuje3tMT4

(p.s. red couch and coffee table can be moved)
NO PETS
NO SMOKING

Requirements:
Current Employment and Income Verification
Rent references from previous Landlord(s) & roommate(s).
Application Fee $25.00
Security deposit $1,500.00

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5118296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 Newland Ct have any available units?
1938 Newland Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1938 Newland Ct have?
Some of 1938 Newland Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1938 Newland Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1938 Newland Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 Newland Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1938 Newland Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 1938 Newland Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1938 Newland Ct offers parking.
Does 1938 Newland Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1938 Newland Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 Newland Ct have a pool?
No, 1938 Newland Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1938 Newland Ct have accessible units?
No, 1938 Newland Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 Newland Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1938 Newland Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1938 Newland Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1938 Newland Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Waterfront
10555 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
Lakeview Towers at Belmar
679 S Reed Ct
Lakewood, CO 80226
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80123
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave
Lakewood, CO 80123
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St
Lakewood, CO 80215
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College