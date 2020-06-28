1938 Newland Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2bedroom, 3bathrooms Newly renovated apartment in Edgewater.

15-20min WALK to the Sloans Lake park, attractions and restaurants.

King Soopers, Target, Ace, Starbucks, Chick'Fil A, Sushi, Gas stations, The Home Depot.. All within minutes drive.



2-story 1100sqft with an Open Concept first floor

Smoke free

2 parking spots in front

(two skylights, stair/hallway and one bathroom)

Gas range

Double Oven

Stackable washer/dryer in unit

No popcorn ceiling

Kitchen- Granite Countertops

ALL new cabinets (kitchen and bathrooms)

Extended kitchen island.

1 half bathroom on main floor

2 FULL bathrooms (Bathtub. A large shower- new glass door)

All tile shower/tub walls and floors in both bathrooms

Granite and quartz countertops in bathrooms

Full brick style - white subway tile backsplash in kitchen

Quartz stone fireplace hearth (for spitting fire protection)

Natural wood burning fireplace

Full height/width and wrap on fireplace surround by Neolith

Natural 3 Red Oak hardwood floors everywhere

Hardwood stairs

Open Stairs/custom metal rails (two floors)

USB charger outlets

Hardwood is in great shape

Minimal holes in walls

Fenced-in Concrete Patio in back



To see a short tour video, please copy url - https://youtu.be/wUTuje3tMT4



(p.s. red couch and coffee table can be moved)

NO PETS

NO SMOKING



Requirements:

Current Employment and Income Verification

Rent references from previous Landlord(s) & roommate(s).

Application Fee $25.00

Security deposit $1,500.00



(RLNE5118296)