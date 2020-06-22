Amenities
1910 Eaton St. Available 01/10/20 3 Bedroom Home Walking distance to Sloan Lake & Highlands! Available 1/10/20! - To schedule a showing of this amazing home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!
Available in the New Year, 1/10/20, is this adorable home located walking distance to Sloan Lake, Edgewater's Main street and all the new attractions at St. Anthony'. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home also has a provided washer/dryer, refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, and 1 car attached garage with an automatic opener. Home is located on a quiet street near groceries, restaurants, nightlife and plenty of parks! Don't miss out on living in one of the new hip areas of metro Denver!
Rent is $1,450/month and there is a minimum of $1,450 required for the security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care.
Pets are negotiable at this property with a $200 deposit per dog or $400 deposit per cat, as well as $50/month additional pet rent.
To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.
To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.
Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.
Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/
(RLNE5209971)