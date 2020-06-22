All apartments in Lakewood
1910 Eaton St.

1910 Eaton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1910 Eaton Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewater

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1910 Eaton St. Available 01/10/20 3 Bedroom Home Walking distance to Sloan Lake & Highlands! Available 1/10/20! - To schedule a showing of this amazing home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!

Available in the New Year, 1/10/20, is this adorable home located walking distance to Sloan Lake, Edgewater's Main street and all the new attractions at St. Anthony'. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home also has a provided washer/dryer, refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, and 1 car attached garage with an automatic opener. Home is located on a quiet street near groceries, restaurants, nightlife and plenty of parks! Don't miss out on living in one of the new hip areas of metro Denver!

Rent is $1,450/month and there is a minimum of $1,450 required for the security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care.

Pets are negotiable at this property with a $200 deposit per dog or $400 deposit per cat, as well as $50/month additional pet rent.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

(RLNE5209971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Eaton St. have any available units?
1910 Eaton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1910 Eaton St. have?
Some of 1910 Eaton St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 Eaton St. currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Eaton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Eaton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 Eaton St. is pet friendly.
Does 1910 Eaton St. offer parking?
Yes, 1910 Eaton St. does offer parking.
Does 1910 Eaton St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1910 Eaton St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Eaton St. have a pool?
No, 1910 Eaton St. does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Eaton St. have accessible units?
No, 1910 Eaton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Eaton St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1910 Eaton St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 Eaton St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 Eaton St. does not have units with air conditioning.
