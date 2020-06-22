Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1910 Eaton St. Available 01/10/20 3 Bedroom Home Walking distance to Sloan Lake & Highlands! Available 1/10/20! - To schedule a showing of this amazing home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!



Available in the New Year, 1/10/20, is this adorable home located walking distance to Sloan Lake, Edgewater's Main street and all the new attractions at St. Anthony'. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home also has a provided washer/dryer, refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, and 1 car attached garage with an automatic opener. Home is located on a quiet street near groceries, restaurants, nightlife and plenty of parks! Don't miss out on living in one of the new hip areas of metro Denver!



Rent is $1,450/month and there is a minimum of $1,450 required for the security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care.



Pets are negotiable at this property with a $200 deposit per dog or $400 deposit per cat, as well as $50/month additional pet rent.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



