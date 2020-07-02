1895 Eaton Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

The apartments at Courtyard at Sloan\'s have been updated with new floors, new paint and new lighting. The kitchens feature lots of cabinets, a dishwasher, and an adjacent dining area. Each apartment has large walk-in closets, and its own patio or deck. Enjoy wireless internet access, on-site laundry, ample parking, and a courtyard with BBQ and shaded seating.

Located within walking distance to Sloan?s Lake, the Courtyard is near the Edgewater shopping district, and convenient to schools and public transportation. Nearby you?ll find Coda Coffee, Providence Tavern, US Thai, King Soopers and Target.



