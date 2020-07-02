All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 1895 Eaton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
1895 Eaton Street
Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:16 PM

1895 Eaton Street

1895 Eaton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1895 Eaton Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewater

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dd83261011 ----
The apartments at Courtyard at Sloan\'s have been updated with new floors, new paint and new lighting. The kitchens feature lots of cabinets, a dishwasher, and an adjacent dining area. Each apartment has large walk-in closets, and its own patio or deck. Enjoy wireless internet access, on-site laundry, ample parking, and a courtyard with BBQ and shaded seating.
Located within walking distance to Sloan?s Lake, the Courtyard is near the Edgewater shopping district, and convenient to schools and public transportation. Nearby you?ll find Coda Coffee, Providence Tavern, US Thai, King Soopers and Target.

24 Hr Emergency Maintenance
Contemporary Wall Colors
Courtyard
Designer Lighting
Disposal
Near Bus Lines
Near Downtown
Near Sloan\'s Lake
Pets Allowed
Private Balcony (Select Units)
Stove (Gas)
Window Blinds
Wireless Internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1895 Eaton Street have any available units?
1895 Eaton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1895 Eaton Street have?
Some of 1895 Eaton Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1895 Eaton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1895 Eaton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1895 Eaton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1895 Eaton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1895 Eaton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1895 Eaton Street offers parking.
Does 1895 Eaton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1895 Eaton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1895 Eaton Street have a pool?
No, 1895 Eaton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1895 Eaton Street have accessible units?
No, 1895 Eaton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1895 Eaton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1895 Eaton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1895 Eaton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1895 Eaton Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir
Lakewood, CO 80401
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct
Lakewood, CO 80226
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave
Lakewood, CO 80123
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Parkview Terrace
12577 W Dakota Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St
Lakewood, CO 80227
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St
Lakewood, CO 80214

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College