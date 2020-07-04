All apartments in Lakewood
1875 Jay Street

1875 Jay Street · No Longer Available
Location

1875 Jay Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/678e3f0089 ---- CONVENIENTLY LOCATED: Quick drive downtown! Just a mile west of Sloans Lake, close to groceries, Target, and easy access to Wadsworth, Colfax, Sheridan. HIGHLIGHTS: Brand new modern plank flooring, freshly painted, private fenced yard and functional kitchen. Shared laundry with direct access from the house. Shared garage and Concrete parking pad with off-street space for 5 - 6 cars. LAYOUT: Basement level of an up/down duplex that feels like a single family home. Decent sized bedrooms separated by the kitchen/living room. The bathroom is up a half flight of stairs great for privacy!). The large yard belongs to the upper unit and there is a smaller fenced side yard just for the lower unit. SCHOOLS: Lumberg Elementary, Jefferson High School. NEED TO KNOW: First month\'s rent 1 month\'s deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. $350 non-refundable pet fee per dog. Must be 1 year or older and house trained, No Cats Allowed. Tenants pay a flat fee of $85 forXcel (Gas/Electric) and water/sewer. Tenant to get their own trash service, cable, internet. Month to Month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1875 Jay Street have any available units?
1875 Jay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
Is 1875 Jay Street currently offering any rent specials?
1875 Jay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1875 Jay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1875 Jay Street is pet friendly.
Does 1875 Jay Street offer parking?
Yes, 1875 Jay Street offers parking.
Does 1875 Jay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1875 Jay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1875 Jay Street have a pool?
No, 1875 Jay Street does not have a pool.
Does 1875 Jay Street have accessible units?
No, 1875 Jay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1875 Jay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1875 Jay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1875 Jay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1875 Jay Street does not have units with air conditioning.

