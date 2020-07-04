1875 Jay Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/678e3f0089 ---- CONVENIENTLY LOCATED: Quick drive downtown! Just a mile west of Sloans Lake, close to groceries, Target, and easy access to Wadsworth, Colfax, Sheridan. HIGHLIGHTS: Brand new modern plank flooring, freshly painted, private fenced yard and functional kitchen. Shared laundry with direct access from the house. Shared garage and Concrete parking pad with off-street space for 5 - 6 cars. LAYOUT: Basement level of an up/down duplex that feels like a single family home. Decent sized bedrooms separated by the kitchen/living room. The bathroom is up a half flight of stairs great for privacy!). The large yard belongs to the upper unit and there is a smaller fenced side yard just for the lower unit. SCHOOLS: Lumberg Elementary, Jefferson High School. NEED TO KNOW: First month\'s rent 1 month\'s deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. $350 non-refundable pet fee per dog. Must be 1 year or older and house trained, No Cats Allowed. Tenants pay a flat fee of $85 forXcel (Gas/Electric) and water/sewer. Tenant to get their own trash service, cable, internet. Month to Month lease