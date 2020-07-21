1754 S Dover Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3BD, 2BTH House in Lakewood!!!! - This 3 bed, 2 bath house is ready to call home!! The interior is light and bright all throughout and you will find an abundance of tasteful details. Split level home offers a main floor, large family room with fireplace, a basement living space featuring a full bar, as well as an additional living/dining area upstairs. Kitchen features granite counter tops, open work space, breakfast bar, plenty of storage as well as stainless steel appliances. Nice, covered back patio and large backyard for all your outdoor entertaining. Located on a quiet, tree lined street. Situated for a perfect walk to Green Gable Park or minutes drive to Belmar or RTD lightrail. Restaurants, shops, bars, hiking and biking trails, are a short distance away in every direction!! Easy commutes to downtown and mountains, too!!!



*Security Deposit (refundable) = One Month's Rent*

*Pet Deposit (refundable) = $500 PER PET*



