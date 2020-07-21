All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated January 26 2020 at 1:00 PM

1754 S Dover Way

1754 South Dover Way · No Longer Available
Location

1754 South Dover Way, Lakewood, CO 80232
Kendrick Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3BD, 2BTH House in Lakewood!!!! - This 3 bed, 2 bath house is ready to call home!! The interior is light and bright all throughout and you will find an abundance of tasteful details. Split level home offers a main floor, large family room with fireplace, a basement living space featuring a full bar, as well as an additional living/dining area upstairs. Kitchen features granite counter tops, open work space, breakfast bar, plenty of storage as well as stainless steel appliances. Nice, covered back patio and large backyard for all your outdoor entertaining. Located on a quiet, tree lined street. Situated for a perfect walk to Green Gable Park or minutes drive to Belmar or RTD lightrail. Restaurants, shops, bars, hiking and biking trails, are a short distance away in every direction!! Easy commutes to downtown and mountains, too!!!

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals

*Security Deposit (refundable) = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit (refundable) = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE5414160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1754 S Dover Way have any available units?
1754 S Dover Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1754 S Dover Way have?
Some of 1754 S Dover Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1754 S Dover Way currently offering any rent specials?
1754 S Dover Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1754 S Dover Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1754 S Dover Way is pet friendly.
Does 1754 S Dover Way offer parking?
Yes, 1754 S Dover Way offers parking.
Does 1754 S Dover Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1754 S Dover Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1754 S Dover Way have a pool?
No, 1754 S Dover Way does not have a pool.
Does 1754 S Dover Way have accessible units?
No, 1754 S Dover Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1754 S Dover Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1754 S Dover Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1754 S Dover Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1754 S Dover Way does not have units with air conditioning.
