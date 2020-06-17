All apartments in Lakewood
1745 Fenton St

1745 Fenton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1745 Fenton Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now! Affordable 1-bedroom, 1-bath apartment in Edgewater. Cozy layout with wash & dryer hook-ups, parking space, on the 2nd level. Backs to Walker-Branch Park; five blocks from Sloan’s Lake. 5-min walk to Target, King Soopers. W Light Rail Station is a few blocks away for easy travel downtown. Previous rental history and verifiable income required. Reasonably priced. $50 application fee per adult & $1,200 security deposit. Pet friendly. Landlord will deliver the apartment in “as-is” condition. Apply today! Leasing Office 720-412-2255 or sales@merkwoodhomes.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 Fenton St have any available units?
1745 Fenton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
Is 1745 Fenton St currently offering any rent specials?
1745 Fenton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 Fenton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1745 Fenton St is pet friendly.
Does 1745 Fenton St offer parking?
Yes, 1745 Fenton St offers parking.
Does 1745 Fenton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1745 Fenton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 Fenton St have a pool?
No, 1745 Fenton St does not have a pool.
Does 1745 Fenton St have accessible units?
No, 1745 Fenton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 Fenton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1745 Fenton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1745 Fenton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1745 Fenton St does not have units with air conditioning.
