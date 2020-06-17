1745 Fenton St

Amenities

Available now! Affordable 1-bedroom, 1-bath apartment in Edgewater. Cozy layout with wash & dryer hook-ups, parking space, on the 2nd level. Backs to Walker-Branch Park; five blocks from Sloan’s Lake. 5-min walk to Target, King Soopers. W Light Rail Station is a few blocks away for easy travel downtown. Previous rental history and verifiable income required. Reasonably priced. $50 application fee per adult & $1,200 security deposit. Pet friendly. Landlord will deliver the apartment in “as-is” condition. Apply today! Leasing Office 720-412-2255 or sales@merkwoodhomes.com.