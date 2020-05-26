1675 Upham St.

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8a09ed003f ---- Upham Street is a quiet quaint 8-unit apartment community in Lakewood. Nestled on a cull-de-sac, it offers the convenience of accessibility to many popular shopping and restaurant establishments without all of the traffic. These apartments are remodeled with designer flooring and new appliances.Laundry facilities and off-street parking are available. Located in Lakewood just west of Denver, Upham Apartments are close to schools and shopping, and 2 blocks from beautiful Aviation Park. It?s a short drive to the Wadsworth Light Rail station, Crown Hill Park and Belmar Shopping Center.