All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 1675 Upham St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
1675 Upham St.
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:19 PM

1675 Upham St.

1675 Upham Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Edgewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1675 Upham Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8a09ed003f ---- Upham Street is a quiet quaint 8-unit apartment community in Lakewood. Nestled on a cull-de-sac, it offers the convenience of accessibility to many popular shopping and restaurant establishments without all of the traffic. These apartments are remodeled with designer flooring and new appliances.Laundry facilities and off-street parking are available. Located in Lakewood just west of Denver, Upham Apartments are close to schools and shopping, and 2 blocks from beautiful Aviation Park. It?s a short drive to the Wadsworth Light Rail station, Crown Hill Park and Belmar Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1675 Upham St. have any available units?
1675 Upham St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
Is 1675 Upham St. currently offering any rent specials?
1675 Upham St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1675 Upham St. pet-friendly?
No, 1675 Upham St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 1675 Upham St. offer parking?
Yes, 1675 Upham St. offers parking.
Does 1675 Upham St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1675 Upham St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1675 Upham St. have a pool?
No, 1675 Upham St. does not have a pool.
Does 1675 Upham St. have accessible units?
No, 1675 Upham St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1675 Upham St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1675 Upham St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1675 Upham St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1675 Upham St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave
Lakewood, CO 80123
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St
Lakewood, CO 80215
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court
Lakewood, CO 80228
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy
Lakewood, CO 80235
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Parkview Terrace
12577 W Dakota Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College