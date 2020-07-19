1659 South Deframe Street

Amenities
Available on or about 1/15/2019
Rent - $2050
Deposit - $2050
18-month lease
NO PETS OR SMOKERS (FIRM)
Resident parking in garage only (no more than 2 vehicles)
Large 2 story townhome with 2-car attached garage. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths on main/upper floor and 2 bedrooms and 1/2 bath on main/lower floor. Living room and Family room. Open kitchen with island. Vaulted ceiling. Lots of windows - great light. Full-size washer and dryer hook-ups. Back patio, plus balcony off living room and master bedroom.
**Per the HOA - no grills allowed.
Contact us to schedule a showing.