Lakewood, CO
1659 South Deframe Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1659 South Deframe Street

1659 South Deframe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1659 South Deframe Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available on or about 1/15/2019
Rent - $2050
Deposit - $2050
18-month lease
NO PETS OR SMOKERS (FIRM)
Resident parking in garage only (no more than 2 vehicles)

Large 2 story townhome with 2-car attached garage. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths on main/upper floor and 2 bedrooms and 1/2 bath on main/lower floor. Living room and Family room. Open kitchen with island. Vaulted ceiling. Lots of windows - great light. Full-size washer and dryer hook-ups. Back patio, plus balcony off living room and master bedroom.

**Per the HOA - no grills allowed.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1659 South Deframe Street have any available units?
1659 South Deframe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1659 South Deframe Street have?
Some of 1659 South Deframe Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1659 South Deframe Street currently offering any rent specials?
1659 South Deframe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1659 South Deframe Street pet-friendly?
No, 1659 South Deframe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 1659 South Deframe Street offer parking?
Yes, 1659 South Deframe Street offers parking.
Does 1659 South Deframe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1659 South Deframe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1659 South Deframe Street have a pool?
No, 1659 South Deframe Street does not have a pool.
Does 1659 South Deframe Street have accessible units?
No, 1659 South Deframe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1659 South Deframe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1659 South Deframe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1659 South Deframe Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1659 South Deframe Street does not have units with air conditioning.
