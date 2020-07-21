All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated October 14 2019 at 1:03 PM

1601 Depew Street

1601 Depew Street · No Longer Available
Location

1601 Depew Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Call/Text: 970.984.858four
It is a two-story townhouse, newly remodeled kitchen with Stainless steel appliances. Close to light rail and 15 minutes from downtown Denver. Outside fenced backyard with covered patio area. Both bedrooms are on the same floor. Located in Lakewood near Sloans Lake, Edgewater and West Highlands. It won't last long, please call before it's gone.... Close to EVERYTHING! Full luxury remodeled place! Washer/Dryer IN THE UNIT. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Must see!

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/lakewood-co?lid=12502700

(RLNE5093893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Depew Street have any available units?
1601 Depew Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1601 Depew Street have?
Some of 1601 Depew Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Depew Street currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Depew Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Depew Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 Depew Street is pet friendly.
Does 1601 Depew Street offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Depew Street offers parking.
Does 1601 Depew Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1601 Depew Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Depew Street have a pool?
No, 1601 Depew Street does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Depew Street have accessible units?
No, 1601 Depew Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Depew Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Depew Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Depew Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1601 Depew Street has units with air conditioning.
