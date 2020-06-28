15589 W Baker Avenue

Amenities

Solterra Gem, Furnished/Unfurnished, Short or Long Term Lease! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home lives in the heart of the Solterra neighborhood, a Coloradan's dream come true! This home can be rented fully furnished as an executive rental OR unfurnished with a conventional 12month lease term. Call us for more details. With trails surrounding your beautiful home, a community pool, and an attached garage, this home is the best on the market in the highly coveted Solterra neighborhood nestled in the foothills! Here you'll have beautiful, stainless steel appliances as well as two patios to enjoy everything Colorado has to offer - along with being about 20 minutes from anywhere in Denver! With all of the upgrades and offerings this home has, it won't last long! Contact us today for more information and to attend a showing!



(RLNE5112114)