All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 15589 W Baker Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
15589 W Baker Avenue
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

15589 W Baker Avenue

15589 West Baker Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15589 West Baker Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80228
Rooney Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Solterra Gem, Furnished/Unfurnished, Short or Long Term Lease! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home lives in the heart of the Solterra neighborhood, a Coloradan's dream come true! This home can be rented fully furnished as an executive rental OR unfurnished with a conventional 12month lease term. Call us for more details. With trails surrounding your beautiful home, a community pool, and an attached garage, this home is the best on the market in the highly coveted Solterra neighborhood nestled in the foothills! Here you'll have beautiful, stainless steel appliances as well as two patios to enjoy everything Colorado has to offer - along with being about 20 minutes from anywhere in Denver! With all of the upgrades and offerings this home has, it won't last long! Contact us today for more information and to attend a showing!

(RLNE5112114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15589 W Baker Avenue have any available units?
15589 W Baker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 15589 W Baker Avenue have?
Some of 15589 W Baker Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15589 W Baker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15589 W Baker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15589 W Baker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15589 W Baker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15589 W Baker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15589 W Baker Avenue offers parking.
Does 15589 W Baker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15589 W Baker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15589 W Baker Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 15589 W Baker Avenue has a pool.
Does 15589 W Baker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15589 W Baker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15589 W Baker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15589 W Baker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15589 W Baker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15589 W Baker Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SAULSBURY MANOR
7095 West 13th Avenue
Lakewood, CO 80214
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80214
Falls at Lakewood
12160 W Nevada Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
Parkview Terrace
12577 W Dakota Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College