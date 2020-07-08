1465 Chase Street

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This is NORTH Chase. Recently remodeled 2 bed 1 bath with a shared fenced back yard. Dishwasher, granite counter tops, large kitchen secure. Has laundry hook ups and plenty of storage. Pets OK and tenants responsible for all utilities and yard care.



Pictures will be loaded once the new flooring is installed.

