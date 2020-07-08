All apartments in Lakewood
1465 Chase Street

1465 Chase Street · No Longer Available
Location

1465 Chase Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This is NORTH Chase. Recently remodeled 2 bed 1 bath with a shared fenced back yard. Dishwasher, granite counter tops, large kitchen secure. Has laundry hook ups and plenty of storage. Pets OK and tenants responsible for all utilities and yard care.

Pictures will be loaded once the new flooring is installed.
This is NORTH Chase. Recently remodeled 2 bed 1 bath with a shared fenced back yard. Dishwasher, granite counter tops, large kitchen secure. Has laundry hook ups and plenty of storage. Pets OK and tenants responsible for all utilities and yard care.

Pictures will be loaded once the new flooring is installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1465 Chase Street have any available units?
1465 Chase Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1465 Chase Street have?
Some of 1465 Chase Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1465 Chase Street currently offering any rent specials?
1465 Chase Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1465 Chase Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1465 Chase Street is pet friendly.
Does 1465 Chase Street offer parking?
No, 1465 Chase Street does not offer parking.
Does 1465 Chase Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1465 Chase Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1465 Chase Street have a pool?
No, 1465 Chase Street does not have a pool.
Does 1465 Chase Street have accessible units?
No, 1465 Chase Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1465 Chase Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1465 Chase Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1465 Chase Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1465 Chase Street does not have units with air conditioning.

