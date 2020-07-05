1443 S Ames St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5216dbb083 ---- To schedule a showing of this amazing home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488! Available July 14th is this lovely Home in Denver located near Sheridan Blvd and W Florida Ave., close to public transportation, minutes to downtown and Belmar Shopping Center! At approx. 1,654 sq. ft. with 4 beds and 2 bathrooms, this house also includes a refrigerator, electric range and washer and dryer hook ups! Rent is $1,995 per month and there is a minimum of $1,995 required for the security deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pets are negotiable at this property with an extra $200 deposit per dog or $400 pet deposit per cat, as well as a flat $50/month pet rent. This one will not last, act now! To apply: -$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website. -Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in. -We\'ll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line. To qualify: -No felonies -No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions -Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements. Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed. Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/