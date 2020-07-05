All apartments in Lakewood
1443 S Ames St.

1443 South Ames Street · No Longer Available
Location

1443 South Ames Street, Lakewood, CO 80232
Lasley

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5216dbb083 ---- To schedule a showing of this amazing home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488! Available July 14th is this lovely Home in Denver located near Sheridan Blvd and W Florida Ave., close to public transportation, minutes to downtown and Belmar Shopping Center! At approx. 1,654 sq. ft. with 4 beds and 2 bathrooms, this house also includes a refrigerator, electric range and washer and dryer hook ups! Rent is $1,995 per month and there is a minimum of $1,995 required for the security deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pets are negotiable at this property with an extra $200 deposit per dog or $400 pet deposit per cat, as well as a flat $50/month pet rent. This one will not last, act now! To apply: -$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website. -Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in. -We\'ll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line. To qualify: -No felonies -No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions -Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements. Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed. Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1443 S Ames St. have any available units?
1443 S Ames St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1443 S Ames St. have?
Some of 1443 S Ames St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1443 S Ames St. currently offering any rent specials?
1443 S Ames St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1443 S Ames St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1443 S Ames St. is pet friendly.
Does 1443 S Ames St. offer parking?
No, 1443 S Ames St. does not offer parking.
Does 1443 S Ames St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1443 S Ames St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1443 S Ames St. have a pool?
No, 1443 S Ames St. does not have a pool.
Does 1443 S Ames St. have accessible units?
No, 1443 S Ames St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1443 S Ames St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1443 S Ames St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1443 S Ames St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1443 S Ames St. does not have units with air conditioning.

