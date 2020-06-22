14416 W Yale Place

Amenities
A Green Mountain Gem! Updated with a walkout basement. Granite and Golf Courses....What can be better? Wait till you see the deck on the back!
14416 W Yale Pl,Lakewood, CO 80228
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1991
Sq Footage: 1542 sqft.( not including the walk out)
Bedrooms: 4 Bed
Bathrooms: 3 Bath
Parking: attached 2 car garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
min (See Details Below)
Deposit: One months rent
Pets Policy: Dogs Ok, welcome with a $250 fee ( non refundable).
Cats not allowed, sorry
Laundry: In home..
Property Type: Single
Family House
DESCRIPTION
Wonderful Location. This 2-story 4 bedroom home offers a bright open floor-plan, with vaulted ceilings and lots of sunlight. Updated with granite counters, custom tile and pergo flooring. Complete with a beautiful decks that you can enjoy this summer with access from the kitchen or the walk-out basement. Dog(s) allowed with deposit sorry no cats. Owner pays water and sewer. May 1 availability. Hurry won't last long. Please log on towww.northpointam.com to file and application.
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Stove / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Central heat
Central A/C
Hardwood floor
Granite counter top
High / Vaulted ceiling
Backyard for your pet
LEASE TERMS
Available NOW , No Smoking, $35 application fee,
Tenant pays all utilities. Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no
evictions, no apartment or utility collections.
********Sorry we are not accepting Section 8******
Contact info:
J. Poche'
Northpoint Asset Management
720-556-2636