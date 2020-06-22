All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 14416 W Yale Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
14416 W Yale Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14416 W Yale Place

14416 West Yale Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14416 West Yale Place, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A Green Mountain Gem! Updated with a walkout basement. Granite and Golf Courses....What can be better? Wait till you see the deck on the back!

14416 W Yale Pl,Lakewood, CO 80228

KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1991
Sq Footage: 1542 sqft.( not including the walk out)
Bedrooms: 4 Bed
Bathrooms: 3 Bath
Parking: attached 2 car garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
min (See Details Below)
Deposit: One months rent
Pets Policy: Dogs Ok, welcome with a $250 fee ( non refundable).
Cats not allowed, sorry
Laundry: In home..
Property Type: Single
Family House

DESCRIPTION

Wonderful Location. This 2-story 4 bedroom home offers a bright open floor-plan, with vaulted ceilings and lots of sunlight. Updated with granite counters, custom tile and pergo flooring. Complete with a beautiful decks that you can enjoy this summer with access from the kitchen or the walk-out basement. Dog(s) allowed with deposit sorry no cats. Owner pays water and sewer. May 1 availability. Hurry won't last long. Please log on towww.northpointam.com to file and application.

RENTAL FEATURES

Living room
Stove / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Central heat
Central A/C
Hardwood floor
Granite counter top
High / Vaulted ceiling
Backyard for your pet

LEASE TERMS

Available NOW , No Smoking, $35 application fee,
Tenant pays all utilities. Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no
evictions, no apartment or utility collections.

********Sorry we are not accepting Section 8******

Contact info:
J. Poche'
Northpoint Asset Management
720-556-2636

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14416 W Yale Place have any available units?
14416 W Yale Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 14416 W Yale Place have?
Some of 14416 W Yale Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14416 W Yale Place currently offering any rent specials?
14416 W Yale Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14416 W Yale Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 14416 W Yale Place is pet friendly.
Does 14416 W Yale Place offer parking?
Yes, 14416 W Yale Place does offer parking.
Does 14416 W Yale Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14416 W Yale Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14416 W Yale Place have a pool?
No, 14416 W Yale Place does not have a pool.
Does 14416 W Yale Place have accessible units?
No, 14416 W Yale Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14416 W Yale Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14416 W Yale Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 14416 W Yale Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14416 W Yale Place has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80215
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave
Lakewood, CO 80123
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St
Lakewood, CO 80215
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy
Lakewood, CO 80235
Parkview Terrace
12577 W Dakota Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College