14416 W Yale Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A Green Mountain Gem! Updated with a walkout basement. Granite and Golf Courses....What can be better? Wait till you see the deck on the back!



14416 W Yale Pl,Lakewood, CO 80228



KEY FEATURES



Year Built: 1991

Sq Footage: 1542 sqft.( not including the walk out)

Bedrooms: 4 Bed

Bathrooms: 3 Bath

Parking: attached 2 car garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year

min (See Details Below)

Deposit: One months rent

Pets Policy: Dogs Ok, welcome with a $250 fee ( non refundable).

Cats not allowed, sorry

Laundry: In home..

Property Type: Single

Family House



DESCRIPTION



Wonderful Location. This 2-story 4 bedroom home offers a bright open floor-plan, with vaulted ceilings and lots of sunlight. Updated with granite counters, custom tile and pergo flooring. Complete with a beautiful decks that you can enjoy this summer with access from the kitchen or the walk-out basement. Dog(s) allowed with deposit sorry no cats. Owner pays water and sewer. May 1 availability. Hurry won't last long. Please log on towww.northpointam.com to file and application.



RENTAL FEATURES



Living room

Stove / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Garbage disposal

Central heat

Central A/C

Hardwood floor

Granite counter top

High / Vaulted ceiling

Backyard for your pet



LEASE TERMS



Available NOW , No Smoking, $35 application fee,

Tenant pays all utilities. Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no

evictions, no apartment or utility collections.



********Sorry we are not accepting Section 8******



Contact info:

J. Poche'

Northpoint Asset Management

720-556-2636