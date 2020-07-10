All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 1415 South Zang Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
1415 South Zang Street
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:21 AM

1415 South Zang Street

1415 South Zang Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Green Mountain
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1415 South Zang Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent - $2195
Deposit - $2195
18-month lease.
No cats.
No smokers.

Home in Green Mountain with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths! Finished basement! All appliances stay including full-size washer and dryer. Updated kitchen and baths! Vinyl windows. Central A/C. Stainless appliances! Wood burning stove! Lovely, private yard. Covered patio.

*Dogs MAY be considered to well qualified tenants with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet. Dog must be over 1 year in age and non-aggressive breed. No cats.

*No smokers.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 South Zang Street have any available units?
1415 South Zang Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1415 South Zang Street have?
Some of 1415 South Zang Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 South Zang Street currently offering any rent specials?
1415 South Zang Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 South Zang Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 South Zang Street is pet friendly.
Does 1415 South Zang Street offer parking?
No, 1415 South Zang Street does not offer parking.
Does 1415 South Zang Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1415 South Zang Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 South Zang Street have a pool?
No, 1415 South Zang Street does not have a pool.
Does 1415 South Zang Street have accessible units?
No, 1415 South Zang Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 South Zang Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 South Zang Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 South Zang Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1415 South Zang Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SAULSBURY MANOR
7095 West 13th Avenue
Lakewood, CO 80214
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80123
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct
Lakewood, CO 80226
Union West
35 Van Gordon St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St
Lakewood, CO 80215
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy
Lakewood, CO 80235

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College