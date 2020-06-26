1363 Lewis Street.

Amenities

Built in 1919, this 2 unit property has just turned 100! Enjoy Historic Downtown Castle Rock in a lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath corporate rental. Private keyless entry makes coming and going a breeze. Step out into a private backyard.



Everything you need -- bedding, towels, cookware, dishes, coffee maker and Keurig, and blender -- are all included in the full-size kitchen. Separate dedicated WIFI, DVRs, 2 televisions, and all utilities are included. In-unit washer/dryer w/ bonus area. 3 closets/wardrobes. 3 desk/work spaces.



219 1/2 Lewis is a very private unit attached to a beautiful 1919 home, with its own mailing address. It has warmth and charm. *Low ceiling warning*; much of the property has 73" ceilings, but some are 65". 1 large or 2 small off-street parking spots.



Historic Home Living -- just a short walk to European Pastries, coffee shops, fine and casual dining. The library, swimming pool, and tennis courts are also within walking distance, as well as biking trails, parks, and the town namesake, Castle Rock.



This unit is conveniently located 3 minutes from I-25 for quick access to Denver or Colorado Springs. A great jumping-off point to work or fun.



Also in town are the Castle Rock Outlet Shops; a wide variety of school choices, including charter schools and an online school with the local school district, private schools and homeschooling resources; choice of grocers; movie theater; and Castle Rock Adventist Hospital. A little town with a lot of amenities.



