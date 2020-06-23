1325 S Ingalls St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities internet access

***MOVE-IN JANUARY AND WE WILL TAKE $200 OFF YOUR MOVE-IN COST***



Wonderful 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with a large, fenced back yard. Main level features the kitchen, living area, three bedroom, and a bathroom. The home is internet and cable ready, and the finished basement contains one bedroom, one bathroom, and two flex rooms. Brand new carpet and paint. Do not miss out on calling this your new home!!



$50 Application Fee per Adult Occupant (18+)

$235 Administration Fee Due at Move-In

1% Monthly Lease Admin Fee