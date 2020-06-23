All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated February 4 2020 at 9:09 AM

1325 S Ingalls St

1325 South Ingalls Street · No Longer Available
Location

1325 South Ingalls Street, Lakewood, CO 80232
Lasley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
***MOVE-IN JANUARY AND WE WILL TAKE $200 OFF YOUR MOVE-IN COST***

Wonderful 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with a large, fenced back yard. Main level features the kitchen, living area, three bedroom, and a bathroom. The home is internet and cable ready, and the finished basement contains one bedroom, one bathroom, and two flex rooms. Brand new carpet and paint. Do not miss out on calling this your new home!!

$50 Application Fee per Adult Occupant (18+)
$235 Administration Fee Due at Move-In
1% Monthly Lease Admin Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 S Ingalls St have any available units?
1325 S Ingalls St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1325 S Ingalls St have?
Some of 1325 S Ingalls St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 S Ingalls St currently offering any rent specials?
1325 S Ingalls St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 S Ingalls St pet-friendly?
No, 1325 S Ingalls St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 1325 S Ingalls St offer parking?
No, 1325 S Ingalls St does not offer parking.
Does 1325 S Ingalls St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1325 S Ingalls St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 S Ingalls St have a pool?
No, 1325 S Ingalls St does not have a pool.
Does 1325 S Ingalls St have accessible units?
No, 1325 S Ingalls St does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 S Ingalls St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 S Ingalls St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1325 S Ingalls St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1325 S Ingalls St does not have units with air conditioning.

