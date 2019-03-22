12472 West Nevada Place - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great remodeled 1 bed-loft, 1 bath condo in spectacular foothills location! Newly remodeled kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, cabinet doors, new carpet and new paint throughout. Open layout with vaulted ceiling and skylight. Deck-Balcony off living room and bedroom large walk-in closet. Excellent location with easy access to I-70, downtown Denver and to local bus routes; very close to Federal Center RTD Light Rail Station (W Line). Restaurants, grocery stores, shops close by. Close to bike trails, hiking trails and parks Private unit in a quiet neighborhood

Ready to move-in August 1st!