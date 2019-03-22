All apartments in Lakewood
12472 West Nevada Place - 1

12472 West Nevada Place · No Longer Available
Location

12472 West Nevada Place, Lakewood, CO 80228
Foothills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great remodeled 1 bed-loft, 1 bath condo in spectacular foothills location! Newly remodeled kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, cabinet doors, new carpet and new paint throughout. Open layout with vaulted ceiling and skylight. Deck-Balcony off living room and bedroom large walk-in closet. Excellent location with easy access to I-70, downtown Denver and to local bus routes; very close to Federal Center RTD Light Rail Station (W Line). Restaurants, grocery stores, shops close by. Close to bike trails, hiking trails and parks Private unit in a quiet neighborhood
Ready to move-in August 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12472 West Nevada Place - 1 have any available units?
12472 West Nevada Place - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 12472 West Nevada Place - 1 have?
Some of 12472 West Nevada Place - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12472 West Nevada Place - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
12472 West Nevada Place - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12472 West Nevada Place - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12472 West Nevada Place - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 12472 West Nevada Place - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 12472 West Nevada Place - 1 offers parking.
Does 12472 West Nevada Place - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12472 West Nevada Place - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12472 West Nevada Place - 1 have a pool?
No, 12472 West Nevada Place - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 12472 West Nevada Place - 1 have accessible units?
No, 12472 West Nevada Place - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 12472 West Nevada Place - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12472 West Nevada Place - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12472 West Nevada Place - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12472 West Nevada Place - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
