Lakewood, CO
1245 Teller Street
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

1245 Teller Street

1245 Teller Street · No Longer Available
Location

1245 Teller Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy Single Family Home Within Walking Distance to Light Rail and RTD - Available 8/1! - This quaint property sits on a large lot with a huge fenced in back yard. The front of the property has a covered porch with entry into the house straight into a large bonus room with an attached laundry room that comes with a washer and dryer. Into the kitchen you'll find a small breakfast bar and all major kitchen appliances including a trash compactor and a garbage disposal. Walking through the kitchen you enter the dining room and the living room. Newly installed plantation shutters, in the entire living room can be opened to allow ample light or closed for complete privacy. In the back of the property there are two bedrooms, both with beautiful hard woods floors. Between the two bedrooms is the full bathroom. The backyard of the property has a covered patio, small storage shed and a large, open, fenced in yard.

This property is located within short walking distance to the Lakewood - Wadsworth Light Rail Station, RTD bus stop, and just a short drive from local shops, restaurants, Lakewood Country Club and Sloan's lake, Edgewater, St. Anthony's Redevelopment, and Belmar Shopping Center.

Tenants pay all utilities. Pets negotiable with deposit.

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE2626586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 Teller Street have any available units?
1245 Teller Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1245 Teller Street have?
Some of 1245 Teller Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 Teller Street currently offering any rent specials?
1245 Teller Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 Teller Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1245 Teller Street is pet friendly.
Does 1245 Teller Street offer parking?
No, 1245 Teller Street does not offer parking.
Does 1245 Teller Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1245 Teller Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 Teller Street have a pool?
No, 1245 Teller Street does not have a pool.
Does 1245 Teller Street have accessible units?
No, 1245 Teller Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 Teller Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1245 Teller Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1245 Teller Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1245 Teller Street has units with air conditioning.
