1245 Teller Street

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly air conditioning

Cozy Single Family Home Within Walking Distance to Light Rail and RTD - Available 8/1! - This quaint property sits on a large lot with a huge fenced in back yard. The front of the property has a covered porch with entry into the house straight into a large bonus room with an attached laundry room that comes with a washer and dryer. Into the kitchen you'll find a small breakfast bar and all major kitchen appliances including a trash compactor and a garbage disposal. Walking through the kitchen you enter the dining room and the living room. Newly installed plantation shutters, in the entire living room can be opened to allow ample light or closed for complete privacy. In the back of the property there are two bedrooms, both with beautiful hard woods floors. Between the two bedrooms is the full bathroom. The backyard of the property has a covered patio, small storage shed and a large, open, fenced in yard.



This property is located within short walking distance to the Lakewood - Wadsworth Light Rail Station, RTD bus stop, and just a short drive from local shops, restaurants, Lakewood Country Club and Sloan's lake, Edgewater, St. Anthony's Redevelopment, and Belmar Shopping Center.



Tenants pay all utilities. Pets negotiable with deposit.



Please contact Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE2626586)