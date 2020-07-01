12332 W New Mexico Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fire pit fireplace

Must See Spacious Home in Green Mountain Village - This wonderfully updated Ranch Style Home with finished walkout basement on 1/3 of an acre, is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Featuring beautifully refinished wood floors throughout the entire main floor, updated kitchen and spacious covered deck with outdoor fireplace which provides a wonderful area to entertain or sit quietly and enjoy the view! A spacious master bedroom suite as well as two other bedrooms and updated full bathroom round out the main floor. A newly refinished basement includes 3 bedrooms, large family room with fantastic new gas fireplace, 3/4 bath, office, craft room, plus 2 exterior access doors from basement!

Located in Green Mountain Village this home is .2 miles from the local elementary and middle schools and .7 miles from the high school. A massive back yard with large patio and firepit tout a spacious and private spot for outdoor fun and entertaining. Amenities are close by and it is only 15 minutes to beautiful Red Rocks Park, the mountains and many hiking and biking trails.



No Cats Allowed



