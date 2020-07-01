All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 12332 W New Mexico Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
12332 W New Mexico Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

12332 W New Mexico Ave

12332 West New Mexico Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12332 West New Mexico Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
Must See Spacious Home in Green Mountain Village - This wonderfully updated Ranch Style Home with finished walkout basement on 1/3 of an acre, is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Featuring beautifully refinished wood floors throughout the entire main floor, updated kitchen and spacious covered deck with outdoor fireplace which provides a wonderful area to entertain or sit quietly and enjoy the view! A spacious master bedroom suite as well as two other bedrooms and updated full bathroom round out the main floor. A newly refinished basement includes 3 bedrooms, large family room with fantastic new gas fireplace, 3/4 bath, office, craft room, plus 2 exterior access doors from basement!
Located in Green Mountain Village this home is .2 miles from the local elementary and middle schools and .7 miles from the high school. A massive back yard with large patio and firepit tout a spacious and private spot for outdoor fun and entertaining. Amenities are close by and it is only 15 minutes to beautiful Red Rocks Park, the mountains and many hiking and biking trails.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5472322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12332 W New Mexico Ave have any available units?
12332 W New Mexico Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 12332 W New Mexico Ave have?
Some of 12332 W New Mexico Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12332 W New Mexico Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12332 W New Mexico Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12332 W New Mexico Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12332 W New Mexico Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12332 W New Mexico Ave offer parking?
No, 12332 W New Mexico Ave does not offer parking.
Does 12332 W New Mexico Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12332 W New Mexico Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12332 W New Mexico Ave have a pool?
No, 12332 W New Mexico Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12332 W New Mexico Ave have accessible units?
No, 12332 W New Mexico Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12332 W New Mexico Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12332 W New Mexico Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12332 W New Mexico Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 12332 W New Mexico Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Waterfront
10555 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80215
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St
Lakewood, CO 80215

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College