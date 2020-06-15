12273 W Alameda Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly community garden parking garage

Green Mountain Terrace, 3 BR 2.5 bath beautiful townhome available - High quality, modern and contemporary-built townhome, with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths includes double sinks in the master bath and large walk-in closets.

This STUNNING 2 Story townhome boasts amazing views and a unique roll-up insulated, all glass door inside the great room that opens to the spacious patio - LET THE OUTSIDE IN!

Gourmet kitchen with granite and Whirlpool appliances including a built-in microwave and gas stove. Granite counters in all bathrooms!

2 car garage and Community Garden. Close to trails. Peak to Peak mountain views.



Pets allowed with non-refundable pet fee.



Call Beth at 720.721.3173 to set up a showing. I can also do Virtual Tours, if you are more comfortable.



No Cats Allowed



