Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:49 AM

12273 W Alameda Dr

12273 West Alameda Drive · (720) 721-3173
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12273 West Alameda Drive, Lakewood, CO 80228
Foothills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12273 W Alameda Dr · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1736 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
community garden
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
community garden
parking
garage
Green Mountain Terrace, 3 BR 2.5 bath beautiful townhome available - High quality, modern and contemporary-built townhome, with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths includes double sinks in the master bath and large walk-in closets.
This STUNNING 2 Story townhome boasts amazing views and a unique roll-up insulated, all glass door inside the great room that opens to the spacious patio - LET THE OUTSIDE IN!
Gourmet kitchen with granite and Whirlpool appliances including a built-in microwave and gas stove. Granite counters in all bathrooms!
2 car garage and Community Garden. Close to trails. Peak to Peak mountain views.

Pets allowed with non-refundable pet fee.

Call Beth at 720.721.3173 to set up a showing. I can also do Virtual Tours, if you are more comfortable.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5814765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12273 W Alameda Dr have any available units?
12273 W Alameda Dr has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12273 W Alameda Dr have?
Some of 12273 W Alameda Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12273 W Alameda Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12273 W Alameda Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12273 W Alameda Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12273 W Alameda Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12273 W Alameda Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12273 W Alameda Dr does offer parking.
Does 12273 W Alameda Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12273 W Alameda Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12273 W Alameda Dr have a pool?
No, 12273 W Alameda Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12273 W Alameda Dr have accessible units?
No, 12273 W Alameda Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12273 W Alameda Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12273 W Alameda Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12273 W Alameda Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12273 W Alameda Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
