1225 Yukon St

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/971aabd050 ---- Station West offers spacious 2 bedrooms, conveniently located in Lakewood, near the W Line Station at Wadsworth. All apartments have ample kitchen space, air conditioning, and access to on-site laundry and a beautiful courtyard with seating, gas grill, and a ping-pong table. These apartments have been renovated with designer flooring, new countertops, designer tile and lighting, updated kitchens and bathrooms, as well as new windows and two-tone paint schemes. There is free, off-street parking, and 2 pets are allowed with a weight limit of 65 lbs each. Station West Apartments are located in Lakewood, Colorado just west of Denver, and 2 blocks from Wadsworth Lightrail Station, which offers easy access to downtown Denver and Golden on the W Line. It’s a short drive north to Crown Hill Park, or south to Belmar Shopping Center.