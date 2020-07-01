All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated September 17 2019

1225 Yukon St

1225 Yukon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1225 Yukon Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Eiber

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/971aabd050 ---- Station West offers spacious 2 bedrooms, conveniently located in Lakewood, near the W Line Station at Wadsworth. All apartments have ample kitchen space, air conditioning, and access to on-site laundry and a beautiful courtyard with seating, gas grill, and a ping-pong table. These apartments have been renovated with designer flooring, new countertops, designer tile and lighting, updated kitchens and bathrooms, as well as new windows and two-tone paint schemes. There is free, off-street parking, and 2 pets are allowed with a weight limit of 65 lbs each. Station West Apartments are located in Lakewood, Colorado just west of Denver, and 2 blocks from Wadsworth Lightrail Station, which offers easy access to downtown Denver and Golden on the W Line. It&rsquo;s a short drive north to Crown Hill Park, or south to Belmar Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

