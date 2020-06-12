12247 W Ohio Dr

Amenities
4 Bedroom Peaceful Established Neighborhood Large Fenced Yard! - This Green Mountain home is located in an established neighborhood, has 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 remodeled bathrooms, 2 large living rooms, large fenced back yard, 1 car garage with tandem covered parking as well as double driveway for additional cars.
Quiet area and street, high fence in backyard, character-filled upstairs with original hardwoods, centrally located and close to Belmar, Colorado Mills, Union Square, Whole Foods, Kipling, Alameda, 6th Ave., Green Mountain Mesa, Morrison, Golden. Easy access to mountains.
Dogs okay!
CALL ORTRUN TODAY for a private showing (720) 376 - 8666
Jefferson County
Green Mountain Elementary School
Green Mountain High School
Close o Denver Federal Center
Close to St. Anthony Hospital
Close to Green Mountain Park
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2735045)