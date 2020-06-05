All apartments in Lakewood
11680 W 29th Place

11680 West 29th Place · No Longer Available
Location

11680 West 29th Place, Lakewood, CO 80215
Applewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/00247c0041 ---- A great opportunity to live in one of Denver\'s most sought out neighborhoods! This large 3 bed/ 3 bath Appelwood home in Lakewood has everything you need - plenty of space, well maintained inside and out, large fenced yard, 2 car garage, plenty of storage options and amazing location on a quiet street! Family room room with Fireplace, finished basement, large covered patio, and nice mature trees for added shade in the summer. Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn care. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. Dog friendly, No cats please. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website 2 Car Attached Garage Covered Patio Large Backyard Storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11680 W 29th Place have any available units?
11680 W 29th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 11680 W 29th Place have?
Some of 11680 W 29th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11680 W 29th Place currently offering any rent specials?
11680 W 29th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11680 W 29th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11680 W 29th Place is pet friendly.
Does 11680 W 29th Place offer parking?
Yes, 11680 W 29th Place offers parking.
Does 11680 W 29th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11680 W 29th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11680 W 29th Place have a pool?
No, 11680 W 29th Place does not have a pool.
Does 11680 W 29th Place have accessible units?
No, 11680 W 29th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11680 W 29th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11680 W 29th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11680 W 29th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11680 W 29th Place does not have units with air conditioning.

