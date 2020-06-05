11680 W 29th Place

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/00247c0041 ---- A great opportunity to live in one of Denver\'s most sought out neighborhoods! This large 3 bed/ 3 bath Appelwood home in Lakewood has everything you need - plenty of space, well maintained inside and out, large fenced yard, 2 car garage, plenty of storage options and amazing location on a quiet street! Family room room with Fireplace, finished basement, large covered patio, and nice mature trees for added shade in the summer. Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn care. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. Dog friendly, No cats please. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website 2 Car Attached Garage Covered Patio Large Backyard Storage