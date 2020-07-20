All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

10427 W Hampden Ave 204

10427 West Hampden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10427 West Hampden Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 204 Available 06/16/19 Desireable 2 Bed 2 Full Bath Littleton/Lakewood - Property Id: 122477

Spacious condo with 2 bedrooms both w/ walk-in closets, 2 full bathrooms with 2 reserved parking spaces including carport. Balcony with views of the mountains and additional storage space, vaulted ceilings, community pool, central heating and A/C, fire place, microwave, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer all included! Close to School of Mines (Golden), Denver, Morrison (Red Rocks), Bear Creek Trail and schools are walking distance. Easy Access to C-470, I-70, and I-25. Small Pets allowed (breed restrictions) $25/m pet rent. Security deposit $1k as well as first months rent. $45 dollar application fee on all applicants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122477
Property Id 122477

(RLNE4892029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10427 W Hampden Ave 204 have any available units?
10427 W Hampden Ave 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 10427 W Hampden Ave 204 have?
Some of 10427 W Hampden Ave 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10427 W Hampden Ave 204 currently offering any rent specials?
10427 W Hampden Ave 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10427 W Hampden Ave 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10427 W Hampden Ave 204 is pet friendly.
Does 10427 W Hampden Ave 204 offer parking?
Yes, 10427 W Hampden Ave 204 offers parking.
Does 10427 W Hampden Ave 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10427 W Hampden Ave 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10427 W Hampden Ave 204 have a pool?
Yes, 10427 W Hampden Ave 204 has a pool.
Does 10427 W Hampden Ave 204 have accessible units?
No, 10427 W Hampden Ave 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 10427 W Hampden Ave 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10427 W Hampden Ave 204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10427 W Hampden Ave 204 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10427 W Hampden Ave 204 has units with air conditioning.
