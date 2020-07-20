10427 W Hampden Ave 204

Amenities

Unit 204 Available 06/16/19 Desireable 2 Bed 2 Full Bath Littleton/Lakewood - Property Id: 122477



Spacious condo with 2 bedrooms both w/ walk-in closets, 2 full bathrooms with 2 reserved parking spaces including carport. Balcony with views of the mountains and additional storage space, vaulted ceilings, community pool, central heating and A/C, fire place, microwave, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer all included! Close to School of Mines (Golden), Denver, Morrison (Red Rocks), Bear Creek Trail and schools are walking distance. Easy Access to C-470, I-70, and I-25. Small Pets allowed (breed restrictions) $25/m pet rent. Security deposit $1k as well as first months rent. $45 dollar application fee on all applicants.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122477

