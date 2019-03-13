All apartments in Lakewood
10321 W Girton Dr #101

10321 West Girton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10321 West Girton Drive, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bed, 2 Bath Home with Balcony, Community Pool and Stainless Appliances. - Available for a Flexible lease

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

This beautiful home is located in a peaceful neighborhood with lots of nearby amenities. The home has a wood fireplace and central A/C. The kitchen has all stainless appliances which includes a dishwasher. The balcony overlooks a creek running through the community. There is a small community library, deck, and playground all walking distance from the property.
The community has a swimming pool available for tenant use.

Four golf courses are within 3 miles of the home! The Bear Creek Lake Park is also just a couple miles away providing great access to boating, swimming, camping, fishing, biking, and hiking. Short 10-15 minute drive to either Red Rocks Amphitheater or Belmar Shopping Center.

There is easy access to both E470 and Hwy 285 making visits to the mountains easy as well as commuting downtown.

Water, Sewer, Trash, and Community Pool Access will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE5086037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10321 W Girton Dr #101 have any available units?
10321 W Girton Dr #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 10321 W Girton Dr #101 have?
Some of 10321 W Girton Dr #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10321 W Girton Dr #101 currently offering any rent specials?
10321 W Girton Dr #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10321 W Girton Dr #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10321 W Girton Dr #101 is pet friendly.
Does 10321 W Girton Dr #101 offer parking?
Yes, 10321 W Girton Dr #101 offers parking.
Does 10321 W Girton Dr #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10321 W Girton Dr #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10321 W Girton Dr #101 have a pool?
Yes, 10321 W Girton Dr #101 has a pool.
Does 10321 W Girton Dr #101 have accessible units?
No, 10321 W Girton Dr #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 10321 W Girton Dr #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10321 W Girton Dr #101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10321 W Girton Dr #101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10321 W Girton Dr #101 has units with air conditioning.
