10321 W Girton Dr #101

Spacious 3 bed, 2 Bath Home with Balcony, Community Pool and Stainless Appliances. - Available for a Flexible lease



This beautiful home is located in a peaceful neighborhood with lots of nearby amenities. The home has a wood fireplace and central A/C. The kitchen has all stainless appliances which includes a dishwasher. The balcony overlooks a creek running through the community. There is a small community library, deck, and playground all walking distance from the property.

The community has a swimming pool available for tenant use.



Four golf courses are within 3 miles of the home! The Bear Creek Lake Park is also just a couple miles away providing great access to boating, swimming, camping, fishing, biking, and hiking. Short 10-15 minute drive to either Red Rocks Amphitheater or Belmar Shopping Center.



There is easy access to both E470 and Hwy 285 making visits to the mountains easy as well as commuting downtown.



Water, Sewer, Trash, and Community Pool Access will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.



Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

