10115 West 25th Avenue ·

Beautiful 2 bedroom condo in Applewood Mesa!



This gorgeous 2 bed, 1 bath condo has a total of 864 square feet and features multiple updates! It has laminate flooring throughout, a swamp cooler, and a balcony. The kitchen is complete with white appliances and updated counters. Enjoy access to the community clubhouse. Parking includes 1 reserved carport.



Located off of Kipling St and W 25th Ave, this condo offers easy access to everything you need! Crown Hill Park is minutes away. Multiple shops and restaurants nearby including Starbucks, Little Brazil, and more. Travel is a breeze with access to I-70 and 6th Avenue. Shopping at the Colorado Mills Mall is just a short drive down 6th Avenue. Escape into the mountains by driving down I-70 or 6th Avenue.



Nearby schools include Vivian Elementary, Everitt Middle School, and Wheatridge High School.



1 dog up to 30lbs allowed with owner approval and deposit.



Water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal are all included in the rent.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



