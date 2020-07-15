All apartments in Lakewood
10115 West 25th Avenue
10115 West 25th Avenue

10115 West 25th Avenue ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10115 West 25th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80215
Applewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 9 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
Beautiful 2 bedroom condo in Applewood Mesa!

This gorgeous 2 bed, 1 bath condo has a total of 864 square feet and features multiple updates! It has laminate flooring throughout, a swamp cooler, and a balcony. The kitchen is complete with white appliances and updated counters. Enjoy access to the community clubhouse. Parking includes 1 reserved carport.

Located off of Kipling St and W 25th Ave, this condo offers easy access to everything you need! Crown Hill Park is minutes away. Multiple shops and restaurants nearby including Starbucks, Little Brazil, and more. Travel is a breeze with access to I-70 and 6th Avenue. Shopping at the Colorado Mills Mall is just a short drive down 6th Avenue. Escape into the mountains by driving down I-70 or 6th Avenue.

Nearby schools include Vivian Elementary, Everitt Middle School, and Wheatridge High School.

1 dog up to 30lbs allowed with owner approval and deposit.

Water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal are all included in the rent.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10115 West 25th Avenue have any available units?
10115 West 25th Avenue has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10115 West 25th Avenue have?
Some of 10115 West 25th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10115 West 25th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10115 West 25th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10115 West 25th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10115 West 25th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10115 West 25th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10115 West 25th Avenue offers parking.
Does 10115 West 25th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10115 West 25th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10115 West 25th Avenue have a pool?
No, 10115 West 25th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10115 West 25th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10115 West 25th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10115 West 25th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10115 West 25th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10115 West 25th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10115 West 25th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
