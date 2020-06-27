Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1418 Sqft - 9931 Saybrook St - Available now! Fantastic and well maintained 3 bed/2bath home in Highlands Ranch with 1418 square feet. Includes side-by-side refrigerator, built-in microwave, glass-top stove/oven, dishwasher, laminate floors, ceiling fans, 2-car garage, patio, fenced rear, sprinkler system, washer, dryer and unfinished basement. Community amenities include 4 rec centers, multiple swimming pools, parks, playgrounds, sports fields, fitness centers, and more. Lawn mowing included with rent. No pets please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,000

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5041254)