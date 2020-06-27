All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

9931 Saybrook St

9931 Saybrook Street · No Longer Available
Location

9931 Saybrook Street, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Eastridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1418 Sqft - 9931 Saybrook St - Available now! Fantastic and well maintained 3 bed/2bath home in Highlands Ranch with 1418 square feet. Includes side-by-side refrigerator, built-in microwave, glass-top stove/oven, dishwasher, laminate floors, ceiling fans, 2-car garage, patio, fenced rear, sprinkler system, washer, dryer and unfinished basement. Community amenities include 4 rec centers, multiple swimming pools, parks, playgrounds, sports fields, fitness centers, and more. Lawn mowing included with rent. No pets please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,000
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5041254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9931 Saybrook St have any available units?
9931 Saybrook St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9931 Saybrook St have?
Some of 9931 Saybrook St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9931 Saybrook St currently offering any rent specials?
9931 Saybrook St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9931 Saybrook St pet-friendly?
No, 9931 Saybrook St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 9931 Saybrook St offer parking?
Yes, 9931 Saybrook St offers parking.
Does 9931 Saybrook St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9931 Saybrook St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9931 Saybrook St have a pool?
Yes, 9931 Saybrook St has a pool.
Does 9931 Saybrook St have accessible units?
No, 9931 Saybrook St does not have accessible units.
Does 9931 Saybrook St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9931 Saybrook St has units with dishwashers.
Does 9931 Saybrook St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9931 Saybrook St does not have units with air conditioning.
