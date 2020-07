9759 Dunning Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking internet access

VERY NICE TWO STORY HOME LOCATED IN THE VERY POPULAR SPACES NEIGHBORHOOD OF HIGHLANDS RANCH* 3 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS PLUS A MAIN FLOOR STUDY* SMALL LOFT AREA (GREAT FOR WATCHING TV) WITH MOUNTAIN VIEWS* NICE SIZE MASTER BEDROOM W/ LUXURIOUS MASTER BATH WHICH INCLUDES UPGRADED TILE THROUGHOUT, OVERSIZED SHOWER WITH DUEL SHOWER-HEADS, CONTEMPORARY SLIDING GLASS CLOSET DOOR AND LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET!! THE MAIN FLOOR IS VERY OPEN AND IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINING* THE KITCHEN HAS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND A LARGE CENTER ISLAND W/ BREAKFAST BAR* FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT FOR STORAGE OR FINISH TO YOUR LIKING* CENTRAL AIR* HUGE CONCRETE PATIO* THIS HOME IS IDEALLY SITUATED IN THE COMMUNITY W/ TONS OF GUEST PARKING RIGHT OUTSIDE YOUR GARAGE PLUS YOU ARE 2 HOMES AWAY FROM THE PARK!! IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A LOW MAINTENANCE LIFESTYLE... THIS HOME WILL BE HARD TO PASS UP. OWNER PAYS FOR WATER AND TRASH