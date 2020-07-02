All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated March 28 2020 at 7:35 AM

9751 Dunning Cir

9751 Dunning Cir · No Longer Available
Location

9751 Dunning Cir, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This gorgeous "Spaces" 3 BDR, 3 Bath is move in ready. With lovely contemporary styling you have beautiful wood flooring, cabinets and high end appliances. The main level is an open floor plan. There is a nice private back patio off the kitchen to enjoy throughout the season. Upstairs are 2 large bedrooms with a jack and jill bath and a large master suite. The laundry is also conveniently located upstairs. You have an unfinished basement and a large attached 2 car garage for storage. It is positioned in a great location- near one of the open parks and minutes to all the trails. HOA is paid by owner and tenant enjoys all the ammenities. Rox Edge Manages properties throughout the Denver MEtro Area and fully complies with all Fair Housing Laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9751 Dunning Cir have any available units?
9751 Dunning Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9751 Dunning Cir have?
Some of 9751 Dunning Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9751 Dunning Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9751 Dunning Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9751 Dunning Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 9751 Dunning Cir is pet friendly.
Does 9751 Dunning Cir offer parking?
Yes, 9751 Dunning Cir offers parking.
Does 9751 Dunning Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9751 Dunning Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9751 Dunning Cir have a pool?
Yes, 9751 Dunning Cir has a pool.
Does 9751 Dunning Cir have accessible units?
No, 9751 Dunning Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9751 Dunning Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 9751 Dunning Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9751 Dunning Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9751 Dunning Cir has units with air conditioning.

