9751 Dunning Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

This gorgeous "Spaces" 3 BDR, 3 Bath is move in ready. With lovely contemporary styling you have beautiful wood flooring, cabinets and high end appliances. The main level is an open floor plan. There is a nice private back patio off the kitchen to enjoy throughout the season. Upstairs are 2 large bedrooms with a jack and jill bath and a large master suite. The laundry is also conveniently located upstairs. You have an unfinished basement and a large attached 2 car garage for storage. It is positioned in a great location- near one of the open parks and minutes to all the trails. HOA is paid by owner and tenant enjoys all the ammenities. Rox Edge Manages properties throughout the Denver MEtro Area and fully complies with all Fair Housing Laws.