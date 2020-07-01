9747 Canberra Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great home at the end of quiet cul de sac in Highlands Ranch, an award-winning community 25 mins south of Denver. Walking distance to park, trails, rec center, schools, and shopping. Conveniently located near I-25 and C-470 for a quick commute anywhere.



This home is move-in ready with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, and a great backyard with Trex deck and privacy fence. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the 2nd floor, plus additional storage space and laundry in the basement. The attached two car garage offers additional space for toys, bikes, skis, etc... Set up a showing today!



Pets accepted case by case. $250 additional deposit per pet and $25 per month per pet rent. No smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.