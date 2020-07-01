All apartments in Highlands Ranch
9747 Canberra Ct
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:43 PM

9747 Canberra Ct

9747 Canberra Court · No Longer Available
Location

9747 Canberra Court, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great home at the end of quiet cul de sac in Highlands Ranch, an award-winning community 25 mins south of Denver.  Walking distance to park, trails, rec center, schools, and shopping. Conveniently located near I-25 and C-470 for a quick commute anywhere.

This home is move-in ready with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, and a great backyard with Trex deck and privacy fence.  3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the 2nd floor, plus additional storage space and laundry in the basement. The attached two car garage offers additional space for toys, bikes, skis, etc...  Set up a showing today!

Pets accepted case by case. $250 additional deposit per pet and $25 per month per pet rent. No smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9747 Canberra Ct have any available units?
9747 Canberra Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9747 Canberra Ct have?
Some of 9747 Canberra Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9747 Canberra Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9747 Canberra Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9747 Canberra Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9747 Canberra Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9747 Canberra Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9747 Canberra Ct offers parking.
Does 9747 Canberra Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9747 Canberra Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9747 Canberra Ct have a pool?
No, 9747 Canberra Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9747 Canberra Ct have accessible units?
No, 9747 Canberra Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9747 Canberra Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9747 Canberra Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9747 Canberra Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9747 Canberra Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

